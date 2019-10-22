According to her Instagram Post Princess Shyngle is Single, One Month after her Engagement News

Gambia-born Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle hints at being single again.

The actress got engaged in September to her Senegalese ex-boo, Frederic Badji.

Princess Shyngle wrote on her insta story “Single” together with an emoji illustrating “thanksgiving/gratitude”. She also deleted all her photos & videos from her Instagram page.

Fans are speculating as to why the couple have called it quits, with rumors swirling about her ex-fiance being involved in criminal activities.