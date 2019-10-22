Connect with us

According to her Instagram Post Princess Shyngle is Single, One Month after her Engagement News

Really, Here's Your Last Chance to WATCH the Official Trailer for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free"

It's Raining Endorsements for #BBNaija's Mercy & This New One is MAJOR

Kanye West is Husband of the Year as he marks Kim Kardashian's 39th Birthday 😍

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli's 'Love Is War'

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

Up For A New Challenge! Here's What Nancy Isime Has Been Up To

"I Woke Up and Boom I'm 45!" Nse Ikpe Etim looks Phenomenal as she clocks 45

#BBNaija's Cindy Okafor Gets Car Gift from Fan

Gambia-born Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle hints at being single again.

The actress got engaged in September to her Senegalese ex-boo, Frederic Badji.

Princess Shyngle wrote on her insta story “Single” together with an emoji illustrating “thanksgiving/gratitude”. She also deleted all her photos & videos from her Instagram page.

Fans are speculating as to why the couple have called it quits, with rumors swirling about her ex-fiance being involved in criminal activities.

