“Never Give Up On Your Dream” is Victor AD’s Message for his Fans in Taylor Live Magazine’s September Issue

When it comes to the Nigerian music scene, Victor AD most certainly doesn’t need an introduction. You’ve no doubt heard his hit single “Wetin We Gain” a few times.

The singer is the latest star to cover “Taylor Live Magazine,” and also speaking with them for their September issue. He had a lot to say about his career, growing up in Kirikiri, the inspiration behind ‘Wetin You Gain’ and lots more.

Read excerpts of his interview:

Q : Can you tell us about you in (3) sentences?

Ans: My name is Victor Adere, popularly known as Victor AD. I am a singer, songwriter and performing artiste.

Q : How has growing up at Kirikiri, Lagos, like? Has it impacted your musical skill or talents?

Ans: I grew up in both Kirikiri and Warri. Speaking on how growing up in these two places have affected me and my music, I guess all I can say is that the struggles and trials have been preparing me for the journey ahead.

Q : What got you into music?

Ans: I have always had a love for music, right from when I was a little kid.

Q : What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?

Ans: I feel the same way about any and all my songs. They are the best they can be, I mean it’s like having 3 kids, you can’t love anyone of them any less.

Q: Which musician would you like to collaborate with next? Why?

Ans: I’d welcome the idea of a collaboration from anyone doing good music.

Q : Do you have a mentor you look up to in Nigerian music industry?

Ans: I listen to and respect Jay Z, 2Face, Brymo, Lucky Dube and others.

Q : If you can have your fan remember one thing about you, what would it be?

Ans: If I can have my fan remember one thing about me it’d be how my music has impacted them and their lives positively.

Q : If you could be a car, which would you be and why?

Ans: LOL, no comment.

Q : How do you feel having finally acquiring one, was that to get back at the doubters?

Ans: What can I say? I thank God for everything.

Photo Credit:

Photographer @photographercharlie

Artistic Direction / stylist : @iamcutesaint

Creative Director : @stateofsurprise

Make up : @resplandorbyhorsfall

Designer: @amaariol @republicretailhub @cutesaint.ng @nextberries @lapparella_official

Graphics : @trytune