Connect with us

Music

Listen to Victor AD's Inspirational New Single "Derico"

Beauty Music Scoop Style

Aaliyah's Style Lives On! Barbie Celebrates Her Birthday with a Stunning New Doll

BN TV Music

Watch Yemi Alade, Konshens & Femi One Bring the "Baddie" Remix to Life

Music

Feel the Love in Skiibii's New Single with "Carry for Head"

Music

Terry Apala & Bella Shmurda Collaborate on New Love Single "Bride Price"

BN TV Music

Brown Joel Drops New Single "Lose My Mind" & Performs Live on A Colors Show

BN TV Music

Watch King Promise in "Eyes Dried Over" Visualiser feat. Tom Walker

BN TV Music

Tyla Had a Spectacular 2024 & She's Sharing It All in This Recap Video

BN TV Music

Ladé & Olamide Own Their Greatness in "One by One" Music Video

BN TV Music

Ckay Brings the Feels with a Live Performance of "Addicted" and "Wahala"

Music

Listen to Victor AD’s Inspirational New Single “Derico”

Avatar photo

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Victor AD/Instagram

“We start this year in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen,” says Victor AD on the release of his new song “Derico” which kicks off the new year for him.

The song, which takes its name from street culture, embodies the resilience and hustle of those striving to succeed against all odds.

With “Derico,” Victor AD reflects on his journey, expressing gratitude to God while confidently acknowledging his talent. The lyrics capture a mix of humility and self-assurance, highlighting the challenges he’s overcome, his faith, and the skills that have set him apart in the industry. It’s an uplifting anthem of perseverance and success that resonates with anyone pushing toward their dreams.

Listen to the song below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php