Listen to Victor AD’s Inspirational New Single “Derico”

“We start this year in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen,” says Victor AD on the release of his new song “Derico” which kicks off the new year for him.

The song, which takes its name from street culture, embodies the resilience and hustle of those striving to succeed against all odds.

With “Derico,” Victor AD reflects on his journey, expressing gratitude to God while confidently acknowledging his talent. The lyrics capture a mix of humility and self-assurance, highlighting the challenges he’s overcome, his faith, and the skills that have set him apart in the industry. It’s an uplifting anthem of perseverance and success that resonates with anyone pushing toward their dreams.

Listen to the song below: