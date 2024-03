Singer and songwriter, Victor Ad has finally dropped his album titled “Realness Over Hype.” The fourteen-track album features new songs and previously released singles like “Holy Water” and “Eye Clear” featuring Bella Shmurda.

“Realness Over Hype” also boasts collaborations from guest artists like 2baba, Mayorkun, Kelvyn Boy and Victor AD’s brother, Joshua Adere.

Stream the album here:

Listen to “Realness Over Hype”