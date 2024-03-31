You Can Now Watch Ini Usendiah’s Directorial Debut “Trepidation” in a Cinema Near You!

Nollywood filmmaker, Ini Usendiah, is set to captivate African audiences with the international release of his directing debut, “Trepidation” across ten countries and nineteen cinemas this Easter.

Inspired by a desire to reshape the African horror genre and explore the intricate connection between the spiritual and physical realms, “Trepidation” promises to deliver a spine-tingling experience like no other. It tells the chilling tale of a young mother played by Theresa Edem (Ayamma, My Village People, The Olive) haunted by inexplicable nightmares after visiting an abandoned family property. Her journey uncovers a terrifying family secret that has been concealed for decades.

Supported by Nollywood actors, Preach Bassey (Africa Magic ‘s ‘The Covenant’) and Tersy Akpata (Showmax’s ‘Wura’) through eerie atmospheres, haunting visuals, and chilling encounters, “Trepidation” invites viewers to confront the mysterious unseen forces that shape our reality. With its unique blend of supernatural intrigue and psychological depth, “Trepidation” stands out as a testament to African storytelling.

Commenting on the film, Usendiah said, “Trepidation” represents a journey into the unknown, where the lines between the physical and spiritual blur. It is my hope that audiences will be both thrilled and enlightened by the revelations contained within.”

“Trepidation” is slated for release on March 29, just in time for Good Friday across Francophone West Africa. Audiences can expect an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave them questioning the nature of reality and the existence of unseen forces.

Watch the trailer below: