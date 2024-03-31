Connect with us

BN TV

Craving a Delicious Snack? Try Raphiat's Recipe for Crunchy Buns

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Can Now Watch Ini Usendiah's Directorial Debut "Trepidation" in a Cinema Near You!

BN TV Music

Listen to Victor AD's New Album "Realness Over Hype"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Finale of "Skinny Girl In Transit" Season 7 Has Got Us In Our Feels | Watch

BN TV Music

Listen to Spyro & Phyno in New Single "Shutdown"

BN TV Music

New Music: Anendlessocean - Love Practitioner

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Oscar Heman-Ackah Debuts First Feature Film "Finding Messiah" starring Daddy Showkey, Pete Edochie & Ngozi Ezeonu | Watch Trailer 

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Grab Your Tissues for the Season Finale of "Dear Diane"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Edith & Her Dad Unravel Her Love Troubles in Episode 7 (S2) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

BN TV Scoop

Bolanle Olukanni Is Launching a New Show "The Scoop with Bolanle" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Craving a Delicious Snack? Try Raphiat’s Recipe for Crunchy Buns

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

You could call Nigerian buns the cousin of Nigerian puff-puff and you wouldn’t be wrong. The major difference is that it is slightly crunchy on the outside, yet soft on the inside, just like puff-puff.

In this video, Raphiat’s Lifestyle explains how to make this very popular Nigerian street snack with your everyday ingredients: flour, milk and sugar, and any flavour of your choice. While puff-puff requires yeast as a rising agent, buns uses baking powder as it’s leavening agent.

Watch how to make it below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php