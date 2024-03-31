Craving a Delicious Snack? Try Raphiat’s Recipe for Crunchy Buns

You could call Nigerian buns the cousin of Nigerian puff-puff and you wouldn’t be wrong. The major difference is that it is slightly crunchy on the outside, yet soft on the inside, just like puff-puff.

In this video, Raphiat’s Lifestyle explains how to make this very popular Nigerian street snack with your everyday ingredients: flour, milk and sugar, and any flavour of your choice. While puff-puff requires yeast as a rising agent, buns uses baking powder as it’s leavening agent.

Watch how to make it below: