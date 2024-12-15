FeelLikeAChildAgain: Christmas Was A Season of Unbridled Joy for Tolulope Ekundayo 

Dear Santa,

Writing to you feels like opening a time capsule back to my childhood, a simpler time when the world felt less complicated, and Christmas was the purest form of magic. Growing up in Nigeria, December was a season of unbridled joy. I still remember how the streets would transform, lit up with strings of flickering lights, children running around with knockouts, and the sweet aroma of jollof rice and fried chicken filling the air.

This year has been one for the books, a mix of tears, growth, and quiet triumphs. It’s the first Christmas I’ll spend without my father, and the ache of his absence feels sharper as the holidays draw near. He was the heartbeat of our celebrations, the man who made Christmas mornings come alive with his laughter and generosity. Growing up, he was Santa himself. Or so I believed, as he always seemed to know exactly what I wanted.

Christmas mornings back then were pure magic. My siblings and I would wake up to the smell of freshly fried puff-puff wafting from the kitchen, its aroma mingling with the sound of carols playing on the radio. After devouring the rice and fried chicken and leaving our lips glistening with oil, we’d race outside to join other kids in the compound, our excitement boundless. Visiting neighbours was a ritual—we’d go from house to house, collecting Crips N20 notes and sometimes, if we were lucky, cold minerals to quench our thirst. By the end of the day, our pockets jingled with coins, and our hearts were full from the joy of simply being kids. It was a time of innocence, laughter, and love. Those moments I hold onto dearly, especially now.

But this year, adulthood seems heavier than ever. It’s been a year of loss; losing my father, parts of my life I thought were solid, and even my own footing at times. Yet, if there’s one thing we Nigerians are known for, it’s resilience. Somehow, I’ve found the strength to rebuild, to keep going, and to dream again.

So, Santa, this is my wish: bring back that childlike joy. Let me feel the thrill of Christmas again. The giddy excitement, the carefree laughter, and the pure delight of simple pleasures. I want to dance without a care, unwrap a gift like it holds the world, and remember what it means to truly celebrate.

And while I’m here, I’ll take a moment to say thank you, for the memories, the lessons, and the strength I’ve found this year. Because even though it’s been tough, I’ve come out stronger, and for that, I’m grateful.

With hope and a heart full of nostalgia,

Tolulope Ekundayo.

_ _ _ _

