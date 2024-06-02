Spice Up Your Dishes with Raphiat’s Lifestyle DIY Lemon Pepper Seasoning Recipe

Lemon pepper seasoning is the new star of your kitchen, and for good reason. This versatile spice blend isn’t just for proteins. It’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser whether you’re jazzing up fish, chicken, or turkey. Need a quick veggie side? A sprinkle of lemon pepper adds instant allure. Looking for a flavour bomb on your roasted chicken thighs? Dust them with this magic mix before sending them to the oven.

In this video, Raphiat’s Lifestyle shows you just how easy it is to make lemon pepper seasoning at home. Her recipe skips the MSG, making it a healthy and flavourful addition to your everyday meals. It features a blend of lemons, chilli pepper, black and white pepper, garlic, ginger, turmeric, onion powder, and parsley flakes.

The best part? A little goes a long way, delivering phenomenal flavour without breaking the bank. There’s more! Lemon pepper isn’t just for proteins. It adds a delightful kick to your Jollof rice, fried rice, and even pasta dishes.

Watch how she makes it here: