Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Asun Rice That’ll Have You Coming Back for Seconds | Here’s How Raphiat's Lifestyle Does It

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

BN TV Cuisine

Your Taste Buds Deserve This Creamy Turkey Shawarma by Daniel Ochuko

BN TV Music

Caught in the Jam? Cobhams Asuquo Just Dropped the Ultimate Lagos Vibe "The Traffic Song"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Tola Odunsi Tell the Sweet Story of How He Met Enado Odigie

BN TV Music

Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single "Round of Applause"

BN TV Scoop

Taraji P. Henson Served Dance, Drama & Leather at the Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Mo Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji Talk AMVCA Nominations and Rooting for Each Other Always

BN TV Music

Watch Ayra Starr and Wizkid Turn Up the Heat in “Gimme Dat”

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Can a Breakup Define Your Life? Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Discuss the Path to Healing After Heartbreak

BN TV

Asun Rice That’ll Have You Coming Back for Seconds | Here’s How Raphiat’s Lifestyle Does It

Spicy, smoky, and full of flavour. Raphiat’s Lifestyle shows you how to make the perfect Asun Rice, featuring tender goat meat, a fiery pepper blend, and suya spice for an unforgettable Nigerian dish.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Think tender goat meat, bold spices, and a smoky kick — that’s the magic of Asun rice. And Raphiats Lifestyle is showing us exactly how it’s done. If you’re in the mood for something spicy, smoky, and deeply satisfying, this quick guide will help you turn everyday ingredients into a bowl of goodness that’ll have everyone coming back for seconds.

It all starts with well-seasoned goat meat, simmered with garlic, ginger, onions, and spices until it’s soft, flavourful, and full of depth. Next up is the rice, cooked with oil, chopped onions, and a vibrant pepper mix made with tatashe, shombo, bell pepper, and cayenne — because a good pepper blend is absolutely essential.

Add in suya spice, paprika, your favourite seasoning, and a pinch of salt. Then bring everything together with the rich, spiced goat meat. Finish it off with a handful of colourful bell pepper slices for that perfect garnish that brings the whole dish to life.

Hungry yet? Watch the full recipe video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php