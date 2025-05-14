Asun Rice That’ll Have You Coming Back for Seconds | Here’s How Raphiat’s Lifestyle Does It

Think tender goat meat, bold spices, and a smoky kick — that’s the magic of Asun rice. And Raphiat’s Lifestyle is showing us exactly how it’s done. If you’re in the mood for something spicy, smoky, and deeply satisfying, this quick guide will help you turn everyday ingredients into a bowl of goodness that’ll have everyone coming back for seconds.

It all starts with well-seasoned goat meat, simmered with garlic, ginger, onions, and spices until it’s soft, flavourful, and full of depth. Next up is the rice, cooked with oil, chopped onions, and a vibrant pepper mix made with tatashe, shombo, bell pepper, and cayenne — because a good pepper blend is absolutely essential.

Add in suya spice, paprika, your favourite seasoning, and a pinch of salt. Then bring everything together with the rich, spiced goat meat. Finish it off with a handful of colourful bell pepper slices for that perfect garnish that brings the whole dish to life.

Hungry yet? Watch the full recipe video below: