Your Taste Buds Deserve This Creamy Turkey Shawarma by Daniel Ochuko

Daniel Ochuko brings the spirit of Nigerian street food to your kitchen with this flavour-packed Turkey Shawarma recipe, seasoned with tradition and spice.
There’s something special about recreating street-style shawarma at home, especially when it tastes this good. Daniel Ochuko shows us how to make a flavour-packed turkey shawarma that hits all the right notes.

It all begins with a rich, spicy marinade made from olive oil, onions, garlic, scotch bonnet, tatashe, and a fragrant blend of rosemary, parsley, cumin and allspice. What makes this recipe stand out is the creamy splash of coconut cream that adds depth and a luxurious touch to the turkey.

Once the turkey is cooked to perfection, it’s rolled into warm shawarma bread with crisp carrots, cabbage, hot dogs, and a velvety mix of mayonnaise, ketchup, and ripe sunrise tomatoes. For those who love a bit of heat, a drizzle of sweet chilli sauce takes it to the next level.

Whether you’re in the mood for a night indulgence or a fun weekend kitchen experiment, this turkey shawarma is well worth the try.

Watch the full video below and bring this savoury delight to life in your own kitchen.

