Caught in the Jam? Cobhams Asuquo Just Dropped the Ultimate Lagos Vibe "The Traffic Song"

Watch Tola Odunsi Tell the Sweet Story of How He Met Enado Odigie

Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single "Round of Applause"

Taraji P. Henson Served Dance, Drama & Leather at the Spirit Tunnel

Mo Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji Talk AMVCA Nominations and Rooting for Each Other Always

Watch Ayra Starr and Wizkid Turn Up the Heat in "Gimme Dat"

Can a Breakup Define Your Life? Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Discuss the Path to Healing After Heartbreak

BNXN's "Cutesy" Is for Anyone Who's Ever Fallen Hard and Fast | Watch Video

Butter, Spice & Everything Nice: Raphiat's Chicken Curry & Rice Recipe Is the Comfort Food We're Craving

Watch Jay On-Air, Kate Henshaw & Omowunmi Dada in a Tense Mother-in-Law Episode of "The Finished Man"

Stuck in traffic? Cobhams Asuquo’s latest single captures every horn, sigh, and prayer in Lagos with humour and heart.
Published

51 minutes ago

 on

If there’s anyone who can turn the daily chaos of Lagos into a musical moment, it’s Cobhams Asuquo. The award-winning producer and singer returns with “The Traffic Song,” and if you’ve ever found yourself trapped in a sea of honking cars, this one’s definitely for you.

Released alongside a cheeky, well-shot video, the track is a humorous yet honest ode to the madness that is Lagos traffic. With witty lyrics, sharp delivery and an Afropop rhythm, Cobhams captures the sighs, side-eyes and whispered prayers that accompany every go-slow and endless red light.

But beneath the laughter lies a clever bit of social commentary. Only Cobhams could give us a song that blends groove with grievance — a gentle reminder that, even in the most frustrating moments, music always finds a way to ease the tension.

Whether you’re heading to work or surviving your third hour on the road, “The Traffic Song” just might become your new favourite soundtrack.

Watch the video below:

