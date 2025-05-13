Caught in the Jam? Cobhams Asuquo Just Dropped the Ultimate Lagos Vibe “The Traffic Song”

If there’s anyone who can turn the daily chaos of Lagos into a musical moment, it’s Cobhams Asuquo. The award-winning producer and singer returns with “The Traffic Song,” and if you’ve ever found yourself trapped in a sea of honking cars, this one’s definitely for you.

Released alongside a cheeky, well-shot video, the track is a humorous yet honest ode to the madness that is Lagos traffic. With witty lyrics, sharp delivery and an Afropop rhythm, Cobhams captures the sighs, side-eyes and whispered prayers that accompany every go-slow and endless red light.

But beneath the laughter lies a clever bit of social commentary. Only Cobhams could give us a song that blends groove with grievance — a gentle reminder that, even in the most frustrating moments, music always finds a way to ease the tension.

Whether you’re heading to work or surviving your third hour on the road, “The Traffic Song” just might become your new favourite soundtrack.

Watch the video below: