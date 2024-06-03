The Competition Tightens! See Who Made it to Top 9 on “Nigerian Idol” (Live Performances Inside)

The quest for the Nigerian Idol crown intensifies in episode 7 of season 9. After dazzling the judges and viewers with their vocal prowess last week, only 9 contestants remain in the race for musical glory.

Jennifer Ugomu’s time on the show has ended, and the remaining 9 Chima, Chioma, David Garland, Gracia, Lady Ruth, Lammy, Maio, Mira Clear, and Stevie continue to refine their craft and battle it out for the coveted title.

This week’s theme pays homage to African music, as the top 9 contestants transformed the stage with their soulful interpretations and electrifying performances with renditions ranging from the legendary Miriam Makeba’s “Pata Pata” to the contemporary hits of Wizkid like “Holla At Your Boy.”

Watch their performances below and don’t forget to keep your fave in the competition by voting for them:

Chima

Chima was a sight to behold as he gave the crowd and the judges goosebumps when he performed the soulful “Beautiful People” by Chike. His performance is bound to give you some goosebumps too.

Chioma

Taking a risk with a performance close to one of the judges, Chioma triumphantly put her vocal technique on display for her performance of Omawumi’s “In The Music.”

David Garland

David added his unique tones to Reekado Banks’ catalogue when taking an Afrobeats dive on “Easy.”

Gracia

Gracia graced the stage with the mellow melodies of Sophiatown for her take on Miriam Makeba’s “Pata Pata.”

Lady Ruth

Walking in Tems’ shoes to perform “Try Me” is no walk in the park for any vocalist, but Lady Ruth continued to reveal new layers to her artistic craftswomanship.

Lammy

Lammy impressed the judges and had the crowd eating from the palm of his hands with his vibey rendition of Wizkid’s “Holla at your Boy.”

Maio

Witness Maio’s captivating performance of Joeboy’s hit song “Nobody“—a mesmerizing blend of soulful vocals and infectious rhythm. Don’t miss this electrifying rendition that brings the house down

Mira Clear

She cleared, again! Mira Clear wowed as she delivered a heartfelt rendition of Chidinma’s “Kedike.” Feel the passion and emotion in every note

Stevie

Stevie delivered a soulful and dynamic performance of Davido’s “Feel,” captivating the audience with powerful vocals, emotional depth and an effortless depth.