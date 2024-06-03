Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Deliver A Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Previewing "Born in the Wild"

BN TV Movies & TV

Colin & Penelope's Love Story Continues in "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 | Watch Trailer

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

BN TV Career

MC Policy Shares His Inspiring Journey from Immigrant to Entertainer on the "Road to Success" Podcast

BN TV Music

The Competition Tightens! See Who Made it to Top 9 on "Nigerian Idol" (Live Performances Inside)

BN TV Cuisine

Spice Up Your Dishes with Raphiat's Lifestyle DIY Lemon Pepper Seasoning Recipe

BN TV Cuisine

Sweet Adjeley's Abomu (Garden Egg Sauce) Recipe is A Feast for the Senses!

BN TV Cuisine

Level Up Your Rice Game With This Easy Nigerian Coconut Rice Recipe by Tspices Kitchen

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Faces a Secret Admirer in Season Finale of "Manless"

BN TV

Watch Tems Deliver A Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Previewing “Born in the Wild”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Tems isn’t only a Nigerian star, she’s also a global superstar. Since her captivating Tiny Desk (Home) Concert in 2021, she’s won multiple awards including a Grammy, collaborated with Beyoncé and written for Rihanna. All these have cemented her place at the forefront of music, keeping her name on everyone’s lips and her music pulsating in clubs worldwide.

“These new songs indicate time well spent between her breakout moment a few years ago and now. “Fortunate” is less Afrobeats and more straightforward R&B, flexing her development as a writer. “Forever” is powerful in the way she reaches a vocal range I had no idea she could, while “Love Me JeJe” was the hands-down standout. At the time of the taping, the song had yet to be released, but the rhythm pierced the room and had us all in line for the call and response,” NPR Music describes Tems’ music style.

Kicking off NPR Music’s 2024 Black Music Month celebration, Tems was at the Tiny Desk to perform her standout songs from her upcoming album, “Born In The Wild” including “Me & U,” “Ice T,” “Unfortunate,” “Forever” and the released track, “Love Me JeJe

Here’s what NPR Music had to say about Tems’ performance: “To hear Tems tell the audience that she was shy came as a surprise to me. As a performer, she captivates us with such ease and exudes confidence when she’s not, so to see her blushing as the crowd roared was sweet to witness. Unlike most artists who’ve performed at the Desk, the Nigerian singer-songwriter took a chance by playing a set filled with songs from her forthcoming debut album, “Born in the Wild.”

Watch her performance below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Kechi Okwuchi Discusses Living Beyond Her Scars & Being an Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya
css.php