Watch Tems Deliver A Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Previewing “Born in the Wild”

Tems isn’t only a Nigerian star, she’s also a global superstar. Since her captivating Tiny Desk (Home) Concert in 2021, she’s won multiple awards including a Grammy, collaborated with Beyoncé and written for Rihanna. All these have cemented her place at the forefront of music, keeping her name on everyone’s lips and her music pulsating in clubs worldwide.

“These new songs indicate time well spent between her breakout moment a few years ago and now. “Fortunate” is less Afrobeats and more straightforward R&B, flexing her development as a writer. “Forever” is powerful in the way she reaches a vocal range I had no idea she could, while “Love Me JeJe” was the hands-down standout. At the time of the taping, the song had yet to be released, but the rhythm pierced the room and had us all in line for the call and response,” NPR Music describes Tems’ music style.

Kicking off NPR Music’s 2024 Black Music Month celebration, Tems was at the Tiny Desk to perform her standout songs from her upcoming album, “Born In The Wild” including “Me & U,” “Ice T,” “Unfortunate,” “Forever” and the released track, “Love Me JeJe”

Here’s what NPR Music had to say about Tems’ performance: “To hear Tems tell the audience that she was shy came as a surprise to me. As a performer, she captivates us with such ease and exudes confidence when she’s not, so to see her blushing as the crowd roared was sweet to witness. Unlike most artists who’ve performed at the Desk, the Nigerian singer-songwriter took a chance by playing a set filled with songs from her forthcoming debut album, “Born in the Wild.”

Watch her performance below: