Beyoncé Reveals 16-Song Tracklist for Her Upcoming Album “Renaissance” (Tems & P2J Played a Part)
Beyoncé clearly meant it literally in the line from her latest single “Break My Soul,” when she said, “Bey is back”.
The multiple award-winning pop star released the tracklist for her upcoming album “Renaissance” which is set to be released in a week on her Instagram story. This has amped up the anticipation of the album that contains interesting titles like “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “All Up in Your Mind” and more.
“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, and feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she wrote in a post earlier this month as she shared the brilliant album artwork.
Below is the full “Renaissance” tracklist:
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar
- Cuff It
- Energy
- Break My Soul
- Church Girl
- Plastic Off the Sofa
- Virgo’s Groove
- Move
- Heated
- Thique
- All Up in Your Mind
- America Has a Problem
- Pure/Honey
- Summer Renaissance
There’s more! On track 10, “Move,” Nigerian superstar Tems and Ghanaian DJ/record producer GuiltyBeatz are credited as composers. Others include Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy and Drake.
Beyoncé | #RENAISSANCE | Official Composer Credits. 🪩
Incl. Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, Tems, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy, Drake, and more. pic.twitter.com/fReWdmcGbs
— BEYLEGION is COZY (@BeyLegion) July 21, 2022