Beyoncé Reveals 16-Song Tracklist for Her Upcoming Album "Renaissance" (Tems & P2J Played a Part)

New Video: Niniola - Want

9 Reasons Why Kizz Daniel & Tekno's "Buga" is a Trans-Generational Tune!

Yemi Alade Talks Fame & Music Career in New Episode of "The Wunmi Bello Show"

It’s 10 Years of Bliss for Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C!

New Music: Magixx - Shaye

New Music + Video: BNXN feat. Wande Coal - Kenkele

New Video: Zinoleesky - Loving You

New Music: Kemuel - Champagne Girl

M.I Abaga Wants You To Get Ready For His Next Album "The Guy"

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Beyoncé clearly meant it literally in the line from her latest single “Break My Soul,” when she said, “Bey is back”.

The multiple award-winning pop star released the tracklist for her upcoming album “Renaissance” which is set to be released in a week on her Instagram story. This has amped up the anticipation of the album that contains interesting titles like “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “All Up in Your Mind” and more.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, and feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she wrote in a post earlier this month as she shared the brilliant album artwork.

Below is the full  “Renaissance”  tracklist:

  • I’m That Girl
  • Cozy
  • Alien Superstar
  • Cuff It
  • Energy
  • Break My Soul
  • Church Girl
  • Plastic Off the Sofa
  • Virgo’s Groove
  • Move
  • Heated
  • Thique
  • All Up in Your Mind
  • America Has a Problem
  • Pure/Honey
  • Summer Renaissance

There’s more! On track 10, “Move,” Nigerian superstar Tems and Ghanaian DJ/record producer GuiltyBeatz are credited as composers. Others include Skrillex, Labrinth, Lucky Daye, SYD, Nija Charles, Honey Dijon, Moi Renee, 070 Shake, The-Dream, MIKE DEAN, Raphael Saadiq, No I.D., DIXSON, GuiltyBeatz, Hit-Boy and Drake.

