Connect with us

Music

Beyoncé's New Single “Break My Soul" Is Finally Here | Listen

Music Scoop

Beyoncé Is Releasing A New Song “Break My Soul” Tonight

Music

New Video: Honeydrop - Sample

Music

New Music: Flagboy - Thinkin

BN TV Music

Magixx delivers an astonishing performance of “Like A Movie” on AKtivated Sessions

Music

Jayjigi & Dozzybeat team up on new single “Obi Cubana”

Music

New Music + Video: CKay feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza - Watawi

Music

Chris Brown teams up with Wizkid for New Single “Call Me Everyday”

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Aww…So Sweet! Listen to Nikki Laoye & Snatcha's Love Song "I Do"

Music

Lyric Video: Judikay - One For Me

Music

Beyoncé’s New Single “Break My Soul” Is Finally Here | Listen

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Beyoncé has dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single and sixth track off of her upcoming album “Renaissance.”

“Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night,” Beyoncé declares on the track. The lead single was produced by The-Dream, who is also credited as a writer alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Big Freedia, BlaqNmilD, Christopher Stewart, Fred McFarlane and Allen George. 

It will be one of sixteen tracks from the album “Renaissance.” Her new album, revealed this week, will be released on July 29, six years after her last album, “Lemonade.”

Listen to the new single below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)

We Asked BellaNaijarians to Share How They Moved On From Heartbreaks & The Replies Are…

Pete Edochie Speaks on his Career, Fatherhood & Society as he Covers The Will Downtown’s Latest Issue

Nigerians on Twitter Were Asked to Share Beautiful Stories About their Fathers and the Responses Will Leave you Teary-Eyed
css.php