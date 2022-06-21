Beyoncé’s New Single “Break My Soul” Is Finally Here | Listen

Beyoncé has dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single and sixth track off of her upcoming album “Renaissance.”

“Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night,” Beyoncé declares on the track. The lead single was produced by The-Dream, who is also credited as a writer alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Big Freedia, BlaqNmilD, Christopher Stewart, Fred McFarlane and Allen George.

It will be one of sixteen tracks from the album “Renaissance.” Her new album, revealed this week, will be released on July 29, six years after her last album, “Lemonade.”

Listen to the new single below: