Khaid is Apple Music’s Latest Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Afrofusion Nigerian artist and songwriter, Sulaiman Shekini Solomon, popularly known by his stage name, Khaid was announced today as the latest featured artist for Apple Music Up Next Emerging Artist program in Nigeria. Elated by the news, the fast-rising star shared his gratitude and excitement in a statement he shared with Apple Music.

“I am so grateful and amazed with how far I have come and I am very excited to be an Apple Music Up Next artist and to see that my sound is being accepted globally,” he said. “This encourages me more to make music for everyone, everywhere around the globe. As I said, I am diverse and I still maintain my ground. Diversity is the vision.”

Currently signed to Neville Records, the talented act joins the likes of Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator, and SGaWD as Apple Music’s featured Up Next emerging Artists from Nigeria.

The artist rose to the spotlight with his debut single ‘With You,’ which he followed up with ‘SKI’ and later released his debut EP titled ‘Diversity’ on May 27, 2022.