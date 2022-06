Flyboy Inc. head honcho, Kizz Daniel has released the official music video for his smash hit single “Buga” which features Cartel Music frontier, Tekno.

TG Omori directed the colourful and exciting video, which was shot in Lagos. It was based on a carnival with people from different countries, and Instagram skit-maker Oga Sabinus made an appearance.

Watch the music video below:

and the BTS video: