Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

5 Times Davido's Big Heart Came Through For Nigerians

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed are Super Excited about Getting Married

BN TV Music

Watch WhiteMoney's energetic performance of his single "Nà We-We"

Music

New Video: Kizz Daniel feat. Tekno - Buga

Music

Khaid is Apple Music’s Latest Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Music

Beyoncé's New Single “Break My Soul" Is Finally Here | Listen

Music Scoop

Beyoncé Is Releasing A New Song “Break My Soul” Tonight

Music

New Video: Honeydrop - Sample

Music

New Music: Flagboy - Thinkin

BN TV Music

Magixx delivers an astonishing performance of “Like A Movie” on AKtivated Sessions

Music

5 Times Davido’s Big Heart Came Through For Nigerians

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s no secret that Davido‘s heart is as big as his bank account and the success of his songs. Davido is just as well-known for his (not so) random acts of kindness as he is for being one of the most successful self-made artists in Africa, and news of his good deeds just keeps on coming.

Earlier this week, someone tweeted about Suleyman, a young student who couldn’t afford to continue his studies despite receiving all As in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) due to his financial situation.

Following the virality of the tweet, Davido took to Twitter to request the young man’s contact details. After telling that he had found Suleyman, Davido said that he would be getting a full scholarship to study at Adeleke University, Ede.

The list of the many kinds of surprising actions he has taken for people is simply too vast to include in a single article, but here is a list of some of his most generous and unexpected acts.

1.

Davido took part in the # EndSARS protest in Abuja in 2020. He didn’t just protest; he helped secure the release of some of the protesters who had been arrested by the police authorities. “All protesters have been released!!!,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

2.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Davido released the music video for his song “D & G“, which featured American singer Summer Walker. All of the money from the initiative was donated to a COVID-19 research fund to expedite the development of a vaccine for the virus.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

3.

In 2017, he assisted a young fan, Utibe, in starting school. Despite being out of school, Utibe was caught on camera singing Davido’s smash song “IF.” He then built a home for Utibe and his mother. He captioned the photos, “Utibe loving the new house I’m having being built for him and his mother!! Can’t wait to visit when I’m back home!! OBO GOT U FOR LIFE!!!”

4.

It started as a joke, which later turned into a trend of kindness for the Nigerian superstar. This resulted in his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry sending him one million naira and more. We watched as his account balance swelled to 200 million naira. Later, he gave $200 million to orphanages across Nigeria. He also gave $50 million from his own money.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

5.

Jide Sanyaolu, also known as Ojaysanya, a graduate of Afe Babalola University, publicly praised the artist for helping him complete his studies.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack

Mfonobong Inyang: Having The Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective (2)
css.php