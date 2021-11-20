Connect with us

Things We Love To See! Davido Donates ₦250 Million to Orphanages Across Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It started out as a joke from Davido, which later turned into a trend of kindness for the Nigerian superstar. This resulted in his friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry sending him one million naira and more. We watched as his account balance swelled to ₦200million naira.

Now, Davido proves why he is deserving of all that love by announcing that he would donate the $200 million, along with an additional $50 million from himself, to orphanages across Nigeria. The artist, who just released “Champion Sound” with Focalistic, has set up a panel to ensure that his wishes are carried out to the letter.

Watch him talk about it here:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Read the letter below:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

