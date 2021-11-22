Listen to Ruky Olotu Album “Tempered Reflections” Right Here

Ruky Olotu, the first runner-up of MTN project fame West Africa Season 7 unveils her first studio album “Tempered Reflections“, with a captivating story for fans and music lovers worldwide.

The Delta state-talented singer and songwriter kicks off the month of November 2021, with her album “Tempered reflections”. The 11-track album with no features houses her recently released singles “Voodoo Love” and “Sunlight“.

The production credentials were conducted by Fibrebeat, Babyfresh and Japhy Davis, all tracks were mixed and mastered by Fibre.

Listen to the album below: