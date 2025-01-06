Flytime Promotions Celebrates 20 Years With a Star-Studded Women In Music Luncheon

Flytime Promotions, Nigeria’s leading entertainment powerhouse, marked its 20th anniversary with an intimate Women in Music Luncheon on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at VICI, Victoria Island, Lagos. The luncheon, hosted by Flytime’s COO Keke Hammond, spotlighted the invaluable contributions of women shaping the music and entertainment industry in Africa and beyond.

The event welcomed an inspiring roster of industry heavyweights and influential female music executives and powerhouses in the creative world, including Grace Ladoja, Sasha P, DJ Lambo, Elizabeth Sobowale, manager to Adekunle Gold; Ronami Ogulu, manager to Burna Boy; Lily Greenroom, tour manager to Asa; Tshwanelo Maredi, Apple Music, Rima Tahini, Mavin Global, Korede Ikazoboh, Virgin Music Nigeria, Omolola Ige; Sony Music West Africa and more. Also in attendance were Feyikemi Bankole; Spotify, Irene Agbontaen; United Talent Agency, Sheila Okonji-Ashinze; music radio personality, Ayomide Dokunmu; Femme Africa, Thokozile Dlamini-Eze; creative producer, and Titilope Adesanya; EMPIRE Africa representing Asake, Fireboy, BNXN and more.

In a statement reflecting on the event, Keke Hammond emphasised the importance of fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for women in the industry.

“The role of women in music is often overlooked, but the impact of our contributions is undeniable. It’s crucial that we continue to empower and uplift one another to ensure the next generation has the same opportunities we’ve fought for. This luncheon was a celebration not just of what we’ve achieved but of the endless possibilities ahead.”

Flytime Promotions, known for its flagship event, Rhythm Unplugged and Flytime Fest, has long been a champion for both emerging and established African artists, breaking talent like Tems, Davido, and Wizkid, and welcoming global stars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Ja Rule, and Ashanti to the country. The company’s two-decade legacy continues to highlight its commitment to the global expansion of African music.

The Women in Music Luncheon served as a platform for candid conversations on the challenges and triumphs of women in the entertainment industry to further opportunities for mentorship and collaboration.

For photos and highlights from the 2024 Flytime Women in Music Luncheon, see HERE

