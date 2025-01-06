EeZee Conceptz Global Unveils Labisi’s Soulful Debut Album ‘Ifeoluwa’

Get ready to experience the musical brilliance of Labisi! EeZee Conceptz Global is thrilled to announce the release of “Ifeoluwa,” the anticipated debut album from a talented artist. The album launched on all major streaming platforms on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Born Olabisi Anuoluwapo Esther, Labisi is a talented vocalist known for her soulful voice and unique fusion of indigenous Yoruba sounds with contemporary gospel music. “Ifeoluwa,” her highly anticipated debut album, follows the success of her critically acclaimed EP, “Joy Has Come.” This collection of 11 heartfelt tracks invites listeners on a journey of faith, celebrating God’s enduring love, faithfulness, and the transformative power of worship.

Produced by a talented team including Elijah Adekunle, CJ Obassey, and EeZee Tee, “Ifeoluwa” showcases Labisi’s musical artistry. Each track on the album seamlessly blends traditional and modern sounds, resulting in a powerful and resonant musical experience that delivers messages of hope, restoration, and unshakable faith.

To further enhance the listening experience, To complement the album release, Labisi has released a music video for “Ire De,” one of the standout tracks from “Ifeoluwa.” Filmed in Lagos, Nigeria, the video brings the song to life, which celebrates divine blessings and the fulfillment of God’s promises.

Watch Ire De Here



Since joining EeZee Conceptz Global in 2023, Labisi has quickly gained recognition as a rising star in the gospel music scene. The release of “Ifeoluwa,” her debut album, is expected to further elevate her career.

Join Labisi on her journey by streaming, sharing, and engaging with “Ifeoluwa”. Stay connected with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, live sessions, and more through her official pages on Instagram and Facebook

You can stream the album here

For media inquiries, please contact Adedayo Aladaba ([email protected], +2348175905403) or Bolaji Ajayi ([email protected], +2347069650707).

