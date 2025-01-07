CHAMP Kickoff Summit 2025: Where Visionary Leaders Converge to Redefine Success

The New Year Kickoff Summit is set to not just predict the future but empower attendees to create it, scheduled for Saturday, 18th January 2025, in Lagos.

The summit aims to connect some of Africa’s most dynamic professionals for an electrifying day of strategic insights and game-changing connections.

“Navigating Innovation & Growth in 2025” isn’t just a theme—it’s a revolution. Dive into cutting-edge strategies from industry titans, engage in intimate networking with Africa’s top innovators, and discover actionable blueprints for personal and professional metamorphosis. “Hosted by CHAMP’s The Peak Performer Africa, this summit is your exclusive gateway to reimagining what’s possible.”

Dr. Abiola Salami‘s New Year Kickoff Summit aims to transcend traditional events—it’s a strategic catalyst for extraordinary achievement.

“2025 makes it 20 years that I started my career as a performance strategist serving senior leaders, women in leadership, and emerging leaders. The New Year Kickoff Summit is an essential gathering for individuals and organisations looking to improve their performance in 2025,” says Dr. Abiola Salami, the convener.

Describing the summit as a launchpad for success, Dr. Salami emphasised,

“We’re committed to helping our attendees harness their potential and set the tone for a remarkable year ahead. Delegates will start 2025 strong with clarity, direction, and motivation.”

Keynote speakers, including the CEO of Platform Petroleum Ltd, Austin Avuru; MD of LOTUS Bank, Kafilat Araoye; Founder, OLCA Coaching, Dr. Lanre Olusola; Chief Visionary Officer, Digital Encode Ltd, Prof. Obadare Peter Adewale; and Storyteller, Dr. Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor), will share insights on leadership, innovation, and growth.

What Awaits Attendees?

Immersive Workshops: Hands-on sessions designed to sharpen your skills

Strategic Networking: Connect with visionary professionals

Transformative Insights: Deep dives into goal setting, financial mastery, and personal development

The New Year Kickoff Summit is calling all ambitious business professionals eager for fresh insights, entrepreneurs and startups ready to refine their strategies, leaders and managers looking to inspire their teams, and individuals committed to personal and professional growth.

VIP delegates will have the opportunity to join us for The Kickoff Concert featuring Tope Alabi, Foreva, Asiri, Damola, KennyBlaq, and many award-winning acts.

Interested participants can visit the event website, while organisations can also explore sponsorship packages to align their brands with innovation, leadership, and growth. For sponsorship, contact Dotun at [email protected] or +2349091234567 for details.

This summit aims to empower individuals and organisations to kickstart the year with purpose, meaningful connections, and actionable insights. Limited seats. Unlimited potential. Are you ready to rewrite your story?

About CHAMP Global

CHAMP GLC, owners of The Peak Performer Africa (TPP), is a full-scale professional services firm trusted by high-performing business leaders across Africa. Their mission is to accelerate socioeconomic growth in Africa by inspiring an inclusive culture of peak performance. Their clients are top-tier in industries including banks, other financial services, media, professional services, manufacturing, healthcare, tech, oil & gas, and more.

It has been recognised by local and global authorities, some of which include the US Consulate and MIPAD-UN, with publications on FORBES and other media outlets.

