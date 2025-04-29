Grow with Renny Returns with “The Audacious Edition” – A Live Experience for the Bold and Unstoppable

The third Lagos Live Experience by Grow with Renny (GWR) is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025, starting at 9:00 AM. This edition is focused on bold moves and bigger energy.

Designed for young people in their twenties who are done playing small, The Audacious Edition is a call to action—an invitation to dream big, take up space, live boldly, and show up unapologetically in every area of life. This is more than a conference. It’s a permission slip to go after more.

Expect an electrifying mix of keynote speeches, bare-it-all panel sessions and real talk that will leave you fired up and full of practical tools for navigating life, money, relationships, and purpose. Energizing the room will be notable spoken word by the quintessential IBQuake and groovy music by your fav Anendlessocean.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Sessions:

Built to Be Audacious – Unpacking the courage to take up space and live with intention with Morenike Molehin.

Flipping Life’s Lemons into Your Power Move: The Comeback Code – Because the bounce-back is always stronger than the setback with Adesumbo Adeoye

The Careerpreneurship Adventure: Thriving in Both Worlds with Abayomi Molehin

Panel Sessions:

Finance & Investment – The Soft Life Blueprint: Learn how to build wealth by making smart money moves with Arese Ugwu and Oluwafemi Oyewunmi .

and . Navigating Adulthood – “Adulthood: Nobody Warned Us, Now What?”: Let’s talk about the stuff they didn’t teach us in school with Tosin Sanni , Aproko Doctor and Nyawira Gachugi

, and Friendship – The Real, The Fake & The Ones That Stay: How to find your people and build real

connections in a fast-paced world with your friendship faves, Tomike Adeoye, Ogochukwu Mba, and Adetoun Jegede

The GWR Lagos Live Experience isn’t just another event – it’s a movement of young professionals, creatives, and changemakers who are hungry for clarity, community, and courage. This year, the energy will be unmatched. You’ll leave with more than motivation – you’ll leave with a plan.

As the GWR Convener puts it, ”This edition is for anyone who knows they were made for more. We’re creating a space where vulnerability meets vision, and where challenges are met with real strategies.

Entry is free, but registration is compulsory – and spots are limited. Don’t miss out and watch it from IG stories. Be in the room! Secure your spot here

For more inquiries, partnerships, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact at [email protected]

Sponsored Content