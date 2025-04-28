World Malaria Day 2025: Emzor’s Commitment to a Malaria-Free Nigeria and Africa

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, a leading name in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector, proudly joins the global community in commemorating World Malaria Day 2025.

The company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting both national and international efforts aimed at combating the high prevalence of malaria in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This year’s theme, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” closely aligns with Emzor’s vision of making a tangible impact in the global fight against malaria.

For years, Emzor has been at the forefront of malaria prevention and treatment—producing high-quality antimalarial medications that are both accessible and affordable for millions across Africa, said Kunle Faloye, Head of Marketing and Strategy, at Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries. Our dedication is reflected in our investment in research, development, and wide-reaching distribution networks, which have played a crucial role in reducing the malaria burden, continued Faloye.

To mark World Malaria Day 2025, Emzor organised a series of impactful community outreach activities, including a health walk, free medical screenings, and the distribution of antimalarial drugs to vulnerable populations.

Malaria continues to be a leading cause of death among pregnant women and children under five in Africa. Emzor’s long-standing initiatives in malaria control include the production of essential antimalarial drugs aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Emzor currently produces over 20 antimalarial SKUs which include Maldox Sulfadoxine/Pyrimethamine), Lokmal (Artemether/Lumefantrine), Piramal TS (Dihydroartemisinin/Piperaquine), Diasunate (Artesunate/Amodiaquine), and Chloroquine, in different dosage forms including tablets, suspensions and dispersible tablets.

Further underscoring this commitment is Emzor’s multimillion-dollar investment in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), in the modern manufacturing Pharmaceutical Campus located in Sagamu, Ogun State. The plant will initially focus on the production of antimalarial APIs (namely Arthemeter, Lumefantrine, Sulfadoxine and Pyrimethamine). The selected APIs provide the WHO-recommended treatment of malaria for adults and children, as well as the chemo-preventive combination therapies for malaria in both pregnant women and children under five.

This strategic investment boosts Nigeria’s capacity to locally produce a broad range of antimalarial drugs, thereby improving access to high-quality treatments across sub-Saharan Africa. The project further underscores Emzor’s long-standing commitment to strengthening the pharmaceutical sector in the region.

The project’s positive impact will reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports from Asia, support GDP growth and reduce the demand of foreign exchange, and reduce the cost of production and access to these life-saving medicines by the people who need them most.

With approximately 95% of all malaria cases and 96% of the deaths occurring on the continent, this is predominantly an African problem and hence, the solutions should also largely come from the continent. At Emzor, we are playing our part, and pioneering the API project on the continent definitely fits into this, said Emeka Okoli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries.

Emzor also works in partnership with local governments, NGOs, and communities to implement grassroots outreach programmes focused on education, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The company continues to provide subsidized and free medications to pregnant women and children, the groups most vulnerable to malaria.

As we mark this important day, Emzor remains steadfast in our resolve to contribute to global efforts toward malaria eradication. We will continue to innovate, collaborate, and invest in sustainable healthcare solutions that enhance lives across Nigeria and the continent, added Faloye.

About Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries is one of the leading Nigerian pharmaceutical companies dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality and affordable healthcare products and services.

With a focus on antimalarial drugs as a priority area in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Emzor has established itself as a key player in the fight against malaria in Nigeria and Africa.

With a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, Emzor supports initiatives that promote education and economic empowerment for women and vulnerable populations.

Sponsored Content