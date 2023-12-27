Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Honors Asisat Oshoala with Grand Homecoming, Supports Girls’ Football Tournament

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, one of Nigeria’s leading private indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing groups, has honored Asisat Oshoala, the Nigerian female international soccer star and record sixth-time CAF African Women’s Player of the Year. The company hosted her in a grand homecoming reception to celebrate her rare feat

Emzor also supported Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala by sponsoring the 8th Annual Asisat Oshoala Football Competition for Girls – a pet project initiated and owned by Asisat to provide a platform for young girls interested in football to hone their skills and showcase their talent. The preliminary rounds of the football tournament took place on December 24, with the finals held on December 25.

Speaking during the welcome reception on Christmas day, December 25, 2023, in Lagos, Uzoma Ezeoke, Executive Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, representing the Group Managing Director/CEO, described Asisat as a motivation and an excellent role model for young people to emulate. She commended Asisat for making Nigeria proud, particularly with her remarkable achievements, including her record sixth CAF African Women’s Player of the Year award.

She said Emzor celebrates Asisat for her remarkable achievements, and for being a good example of the resilient, can-do spirit that propels Nigerians to success anywhere they found themselves, affirming that the company was proud of its association with the iconic international football star.

On behalf of all of us at Emzor Pharmaceutical, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on achieving the rare feat as the record sixth time CAF African Women’s Player of the Year. Your exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and outstanding sportsmanship has not only brought glory to yourself but has also elevated our nation’s standing in the African continent and the international stage, she said. Your remarkable performance exemplifies the values of excellence and perseverance that we hold dear. Your commitment to your craft and the positive impact you have made on the global sport ecosystem as a whole is a true inspiration for aspiring footballers, especially our girls. This homecoming reception serves as a recognition of your unparalleled contributions to the world of football. We are immenslly proud to have you represent our country, and we look forward to witnessing your continued success in the future. Without any doubt, your achievements have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the history of our organisation and the global football community, she added

Ezeoke further stated that Asisat’s feat as a record holder of the CAF African Women’s Player of the Year six times over was a source of inspiration for young girls passionate about football. She reiterated Emzor’s unwavering commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

Highlighting Emzor’s support for football in Nigeria, she mentioned that as a wellness company, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries has been a major supporter of the national teams—the Super Eagles since 2014 and the Super Falcons since 2016. The company also supports individual players with their initiatives and platforms as they give back to society, with Asisat Oshoala being an excellent example.

In his welcome remarks, Kunle Faloye, Emzor Pharmaceuticals’ Marketing Manager, stated that the occasion was special as it aimed to honor Oshoala for her accomplishments as a positive representation of the brand.

Today is a special day as we gather to celebrate our esteemed national ambassador and also our brand ambassador. Asisat Oshoala’s passion, dedication and commitment to excellence are aligned with our brand values, and they make her endearing and exceptional to the Emzo family. This homecoming reception is therefore our own little way of appreciating her for doing Nigeria proud. Thank you all for being here to share this momentous occasion with us, he said.

In her response, Asisat Oshoala expressed gratitude to Emzor Pharmaceutical for the honor bestowed upon her, stating that the support she received from both Nigerians and the company was a significant incentive for her success.

I thank Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries and every one of you for this incredible welcome. It’s an honour to be back home, surrounded by the support of my family, constituency, football community, friends, associates and well-wishers. This award – CAF African Women’s Player of the Year for the record sixth year – is not just mine; it belongs to each one of you who believed in me. Let’s continue making history together. Thank you!

The highlights of the homecoming reception included the presentation of a customized jersey emblazoned with ‘Six CAF African Women’s Player of the Year’ to the football icon.

Dignitaries who graced the event included representatives of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Asisat Oshoala Foundation, the Asisat Oshoala Academy for Girls, sports celebrities, media representatives, and well-wishers.

Oshoala clinched the most prestigious individual awards at the CAF Awards 2023, securing her record sixth African Women’s Player of the Year at the ceremony in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on Monday night, December 11, 2023.

Beyond her recognition as the Most Valuable Player at the Namibia 2014 African Women’s Championship (AWC), where she also won the Silver Boot award for scoring four goals, Oshoala was named the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, triumphing over star players such as Spain’s Veronica Boquete, Germany’s Nadine Kessler, Scotland’s Kim Little, and Brazil’s Marta. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) later crowned her efforts with the African Women Player of the Year award.

Asisat Lamina Oshoala, a holder of the national honor of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), was born on October 9, 1994. Currently playing professional football as a striker for Spanish Liga FC Barcelona and the Nigeria women’s national team, Super Falcons, she is widely regarded as one of the greatest African female footballers of all time and one of the best in the world. As one of the most celebrated African female footballers of all time, she has won the African Women’s Footballer of the Year a record six times.

