William Troost-Ekong, Asisat Oshoala & Ademola Lookman Nominated for 2024 FIFA Best Awards

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced the nominees for the 2024 The Best FIFA Football Awards, honouring exceptional performances in men’s and women’s football over the past year. Among the esteemed shortlist are three Nigerians—Ademola Lookman, William Troost–Ekong, and Asisat Oshoala—whose remarkable achievements continue to place African excellence on the global stage.

Ademola, who finished 14th in this year’s Ballon d’Or rankings, is in the Best Attacker category. The forward finds himself competing with an elite group of global football icons, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal.

Defensive powerhouse William has been nominated for Best Defender. His formidable skill on the field places him among football’s finest, alongside Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala continues her legacy. She’s been nominated for the newly introduced FIFA Marta Award, which celebrates the best goal in women’s football worldwide.

This recognition comes on the heels of another milestone for these Nigerian stars. Earlier this year, Ademola and William were shortlisted for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, further solidifying their influence both in Africa and on the global stage.

Fans have a say in the 2024 FIFA Best awards, with votes weighted equally alongside those of national team captains, coaches, and media representatives. Voting is open until 10 December 2024 on FIFA’s official website.

See the full list below:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player Nominees

Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Barcelona

Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona

Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City

Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City

Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais

Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea

Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars

Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal

Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave

Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona

Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona

Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais

Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Nominees

Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid

Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City

Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid

Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen

Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid

Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami

Rodri (Spain), Manchester City

Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Nominees

Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil

Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic

Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA

Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan

Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City

Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit

Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC

Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Nominees

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina

Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain

Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City

Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Nominees

Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham

Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City

Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona

Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Nominees