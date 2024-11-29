Inspired
William Troost-Ekong, Asisat Oshoala & Ademola Lookman Nominated for 2024 FIFA Best Awards
The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced the nominees for the 2024 The Best FIFA Football Awards, honouring exceptional performances in men’s and women’s football over the past year. Among the esteemed shortlist are three Nigerians—Ademola Lookman, William Troost–Ekong, and Asisat Oshoala—whose remarkable achievements continue to place African excellence on the global stage.
Ademola, who finished 14th in this year’s Ballon d’Or rankings, is in the Best Attacker category. The forward finds himself competing with an elite group of global football icons, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal.
Defensive powerhouse William has been nominated for Best Defender. His formidable skill on the field places him among football’s finest, alongside Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.
In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala continues her legacy. She’s been nominated for the newly introduced FIFA Marta Award, which celebrates the best goal in women’s football worldwide.
This recognition comes on the heels of another milestone for these Nigerian stars. Earlier this year, Ademola and William were shortlisted for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, further solidifying their influence both in Africa and on the global stage.
Fans have a say in the 2024 FIFA Best awards, with votes weighted equally alongside those of national team captains, coaches, and media representatives. Voting is open until 10 December 2024 on FIFA’s official website.
See the full list below:
The Best FIFA Women’s Player Nominees
-
Aitana Bonmati (Spain), Barcelona
-
Barbra Banda (Zambia), Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride
-
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway), Barcelona
-
Keira Walsh (England), Barcelona
-
Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Manchester City
-
Lauren Hemp (England), Manchester City
-
Lindsey Horan (USA), Olympique Lyonnais
-
Lucy Bronze (England), Barcelona/Chelsea
-
Mallory Swanson (USA), Chicago Red Stars
-
Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Barcelona/Arsenal
-
Naomi Girma (USA), San Diego Wave
-
Ona Batlle (Spain), Barcelona
-
Salma Paralluelo (Spain), Barcelona
-
Sophia Smith (USA), Portland Thorns
-
Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi), Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais
-
Trinity Rodman (USA), Washington Spirit
The Best FIFA Men’s Player Nominees
-
Dani Carvajal (Spain), Real Madrid
-
Erling Haaland (Norway), Manchester City
-
Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Real Madrid
-
Florian Wirtz (Germany), Bayer Leverkusen
-
Jude Bellingham (England), Real Madrid
-
Kylian Mbappe (France), Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid
-
Lamine Yamal (Spain), Barcelona
-
Lionel Messi (Argentina), Inter Miami
-
Rodri (Spain), Manchester City
-
Toni Kroos (Germany), Real Madrid (now retired)
-
Vinicius Jr (Brazil), Real Madrid
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Nominees
-
Arthur Elias (Brazil), Brazil
-
Elena Sadiku (Sweden), Celtic
-
Emma Hayes (England), Chelsea/USA
-
Futoshi Ikeda (Japan), Japan
-
Gareth Taylor (England), Manchester City
-
Jonatan Giraldez (Spain), Barcelona/Washington Spirit
-
Sandrine Soubeyrand (France), Paris FC
-
Sonia Bompastor (France), Olympique Lyonnais/Chelsea
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Nominees
-
Carlo Ancelotti (Italy), Real Madrid
-
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Argentina
-
Luis de la Fuente (Spain), Spain
-
Pep Guardiola (Spain), Manchester City
-
Xabi Alonso (Spain), Bayer Leverkusen
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Nominees
-
Alyssa Naeher (USA), Chicago Red Stars
-
Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany), Chelsea/NJ/NY Gotham
-
Ayaka Yamashita (Japan), INAC Kobe Leonessa/Manchester City
-
Cata Coll (Spain), Barcelona
-
Mary Earps (England), Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Nominees
-
Andriy Lunin (Ukraine), Real Madrid
-
David Raya (Spain), Arsenal
-
Ederson (Brazil), Manchester City
-
Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Aston Villa
-
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain
-
Mike Maignan (France), AC Milan
-
Unai Simon (Spain), Athletic Club