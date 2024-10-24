William Troost-Ekong, Stanley Nwabali & Ademola Lookman Nominated for CAF Awards 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the list of nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards, set to take place on 16 December 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

CAF, the administrative and governing body for association football, beach soccer, and futsal in Africa, aims to celebrate excellence in African football with these awards, recognising players, clubs, and teams who have made significant contributions to the sport between January and October 2024.

Among the nominees in the CAF African Player of the Year category are Nigeria’s own Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) and William Troost-Ekong (Al Kholood).

In addition to these nominations, Stanley Nwabali has been shortlisted in the Goalkeeper of the Year category, and Nigeria has also received a nomination for National Team of the Year.

See the full list of nominees below:

Player of the Year

Amine Gouiri (Algeria / Rennes)

Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso / Bayer Leverkusen)

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo / Olympique Marseille)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco / Al Ain)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

William Troost Ekong (Nigeria / Al Kholood)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Oussama Benbot (Algeria / USM Alger)

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire / Angers SCO)

Lionel Mpasi (DR Congo / Rodez AF)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Djigui Diarra (Mali / Young Africans)

Munir El Kajoui (Morocco / RS Berkane)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Interclub Player of the Year

Oussama Benbot (Algeria / USM Alger)

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt / Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana / Dreams FC)

John Antwi (Ghana / Dreams FC)

Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Yassine Merriah (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year

Pedro Goncalves (Angola)

Brahima Traore (Burkina Faso)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Jose Gomes (Zamalek)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Chiquinho Conde (Mozambique)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

Florent Ibenge (Al Hilal)

Kwesi Appiah (Sudan)

Young Player of the Year

Carlos Baleba (Cameroon / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire / Salzburg)

Oumar Diakite (Cote d’Ivoire / Reims)

Yankuba Minteh (Gambia / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana / Dreams FC / Barcelona)

Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco / Leicester City)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco / AS Monaco)

El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal / Slavia Prague)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Club of the Year

Petro Atletico (Angola)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

Dreams FC (Ghana)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Simba (Tanzania)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

National Team of the Year