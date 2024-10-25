Events
First Look: The Smart Money Woman Season Two Premiere – Glamour, Style, and Star Power on the Red Carpet
It’s the Smart Money Woman Season Two Premiere! The long-awaited series debuted its first episode in an intimate premiere at Pier Harbour by SRS in Victoria Island, Lagos.
The exclusive guest list included some of the biggest names in entertainment, industry cognoscenti, and of course, the red carpet was nothing short of spectacular.
Ini Dima Okojie turned heads with her futuristic take on the #LevelUpLagos theme in a sleek all-black Coperni number, while Osas Ighodaro wowed us with a bold metallic green look that made a statement. Toni Tones opted for a stunning monochromatic look that channelled Audrey Hepburn.
Other notable guests at the event include cast members like Seun Ajayi, Eso Dike, Timini Egbuson, Bobby Ekpe, Nicole Ikot, Oladozie Olawaiye , Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo and Eyinna Nwigwe, Ugo Okoye, Nnenna Okoye, Nadine Domingo, Eki Ogunbor , Ogwa Iweze of DZYN, Tomilola Majekodunmi, founder of Bankly , Fegho Umunubo, Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy, Charles Odii of SMEDAN Nigeria, Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo, Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe and more.
Keep scrolling for all the show-stopping fashion moments from the #TSMW2Premiere
Osas Ighodaro
The Mbadiwe Twins
Ini Dima-Okojie & Toni Tones
Nadine Domingo & Ogwa Iweze
Nicole Ikot & Zikora Ugwu
Timini Egbuson & Eso Dike
The second season of The Smart Money Woman is supported by Sankore, TalentX, Luno, Bankly, Martell, South African Tourism, and MAC Cosmetics. The event also received support from Bamboo and the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy.
The Smart Money Woman Season Two starts streaming on YouTube on the 31st of October! Subscribe here
BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman Season 2