The Ladies Are Back! Season 2 of "The Smart Money Woman" Returns with More Drama | Watch Trailer

#BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba’s Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction | Watch Highlights

Afrobasket 2024: Mali's Golden Girls Win U18 FIBA Championship

Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook’s Hake Recipe

Watch Rema Discuss Early Success, "HEIS" Album & His Place Among Afrobeats’ Greats

Spice Meets Sweet: How to Make Peri-peri Jollof Rice & Chicken with Kikifoodies

Reminisce & Bad Boy Timz Bring the Heat with "Up As Fxck"

Love on Call: DJames & Crayon Team Up for Romantic Single "Avalay"

Omah Lay Drops Lyric Video for "Moving" Ahead of New Album

Minz Drops Visualiser for “Diallo” feat. Tekno & 255 Ahead of Debut Album

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In about a month’s time, the much awaited second season of the romcom series “Smart Money Woman” is set to premiere on YouTube, and it’s got viweres excited. Created by Arese Ugwu, the series follows a group of stylish, ambitious best friends in Lagos as they navigate life, love, careers, finances, scandals, and dreams of success.

The first season was based on Arese’s bestselling book ‘Smart Money Woman‘ and brought to life the beloved characters Zuri (played by Osas Ighodaro), Ladun (Eby Eno), Tami (Ini Dima-Okojie), Adesuwa (Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju), and Lara (Toni Tones).

The second season, directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and Wande Thomas, is co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju, Akintunde ‘MARINE’ Marinho and Isoken Ogiemwonyi. The script was co-written by Arese Ugwu, Mannie Oiseomaye and Eyo Emmanuel

In this new season, Zuri is on a journey of financial discipline but struggles to stay on course. Adesuwa deals with the fallout of a bitter divorce while trying to co-parent with her unreliable ex, Soji. Lara’s life spirals, with both work and family falling apart, and Tami faces the challenge of balancing her blossoming business and love life.

Season two also stars Timini Egbuson, Eso Dike, Seun Ajayi, Tania Omotayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Eku Edewor, Tobi Bakre, Bolanle Olukanni, Jesse Suntele, Tania Omotayo, Oshuwa Tunde Imoyo, Bobby Ekpe, and Femi Branch. It introduces fresh faces like Nicole Ikot, Oladozie Olawaiye, Shamz Garuba and Adunolaoluwa Osilowo.

The new season premieres on Tuesday, October 10, exclusively on YouTube.

Watch the trailer below.

