2024 Emmy Awards: “Shōgun,” “The Bear,” and “Hacks” Lead Big Wins—Watch Highlights & See the Red Carpet Looks

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking a memorable evening of celebration and recognition in television. Hosted by “Schitt’s Creek” stars Dan and Eugene Levy, the event was broadcast live on ABC and represented the second Emmy ceremony of the year.

FX’s “The Bear” arrived with a record-breaking 23 nominations—the most ever for a comedy series—and won Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Comedy Series. Despite its impressive haul, “Hacks” from HBO won the Best Comedy Series award.

In the drama category, Japenese drama “Shōgun” led with a remarkable 25 nominations and took home major accolades, including Best Drama. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. With additional victories at the Creative Arts Emmys, “Shōgun” achieved a historic 18 Emmys for its debut season, the most ever earned by a single season.

“Baby Reindeer” also had a great night, winning six awards in the limited series category, including a Best Actor award for its creator, Richard Gadd.

The evening was filled with standout moments and highlights from the red carpet. See some of the event’s looks, watch the highlights, and explore the complete list of winners below: