Events
2024 Emmy Awards: “Shōgun,” “The Bear,” and “Hacks” Lead Big Wins—Watch Highlights & See the Red Carpet Looks
The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking a memorable evening of celebration and recognition in television. Hosted by “Schitt’s Creek” stars Dan and Eugene Levy, the event was broadcast live on ABC and represented the second Emmy ceremony of the year.
FX’s “The Bear” arrived with a record-breaking 23 nominations—the most ever for a comedy series—and won Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Comedy Series. Despite its impressive haul, “Hacks” from HBO won the Best Comedy Series award.
In the drama category, Japenese drama “Shōgun” led with a remarkable 25 nominations and took home major accolades, including Best Drama. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. With additional victories at the Creative Arts Emmys, “Shōgun” achieved a historic 18 Emmys for its debut season, the most ever earned by a single season.
“Baby Reindeer” also had a great night, winning six awards in the limited series category, including a Best Actor award for its creator, Richard Gadd.
The evening was filled with standout moments and highlights from the red carpet. See some of the event’s looks, watch the highlights, and explore the complete list of winners below:
Ayo Edebiri
View this post on Instagram
Viola Davis
View this post on Instagram
Taylor Zakhar Perez
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer Anniston
View this post on Instagram
Mindy Kaling
View this post on Instagram
Anna Sawai
View this post on Instagram
Tyler James
View this post on Instagram
Selena Gomez
View this post on Instagram
Quinta Brunson
View this post on Instagram
Highlights:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Nominees and winners:
Outstanding comedy series
- “Hacks” — Winner
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Palm Royale”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding drama series
- “Shōgun” — Winner
- “The Crown”
- “Fallout”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- “Slow Horses”
- “3 Body Problem”
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” — Winner
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” — Winner
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” — Winner
- Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” — Winner
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” — Winner
- Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear” — Winner
- Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” — Winner
- Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
- Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” — Winner
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Outstanding reality competition program
- “The Traitors” — Winner
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” — Winner
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”
- Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Outstanding scripted variety series
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — Winner
- “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding writing for a variety special
- Alex Edelman, “Alex Edelman: Just For Us” — Winner
- Jacqueline Novak, “Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees”
- John Early”, “John Early: Now More Than Ever”
- Mike Birbiglia, “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool”
- The Oscars writing team, “The Oscars”
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- “Ripley,” Steven Zaillian (series) — Winner
- “Baby Reindeer,” Weronika Tofilska (episode: “Episode 4”)
- “Fargo,” Noah Hawley (episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)
- “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” Gus Van Sant (episode: “Pilot”)
- “Lessons in Chemistry,” Millicent Shelton (episode: “Poirot”)
- “True Detective: Night Country,” Issa López (series)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- “Hacks,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky (episode: “Bulletproof”) — Winner
- “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson (episode: “Career Day”)
- “The Bear,” Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo (episode: “Fishes”)
- “Girls5eva,” Meredith Scardino & Sam Means (episode: “Orlando”)
- “The Other Two,” Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider (episode: “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good”)
- “What We Do in the Shadows,” Jake Bender & Zach Dunn (episode: “Pride Parade”)
Outstanding talk series
- “The Daily Show” — Winner
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Lamorne Morris, “Fargo” — Winner
- Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
- Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
- John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- “Slow Horses,” Will Smith (episode: “Negotiating with Tigers”) — Winner
- “The Crown,” Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare (episode: “Ritz”)
- “Fallout,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner (episode: “The End”)
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover (episode: “First Date”)
- “Shōgun,” Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks (episode: “Anjin”)
- “Shōgun,” Rachel Kondo & Caitlin Puente (episode: “Crimson Sky”)
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- “Baby Reindeer,” Richard Gadd (series) — Winner
- “Black Mirror,” Charlie Brooker (episode: “Joan is Awful”)
- “Fargo,” Noah Hawley (episode: “The Tragedy of the Commons”)
- “Fellow Travelers,” Ron Nyswaner (episode: “You’re Wonderful”)
- “Ripley,” Steven Zaillian (series)
- “True Detective: Night Country,” Issa López (episode: “Part 6”)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- “The Bear,” Christopher Storer (episode: “Fishes”) — Winner
- “Abbott Elementary,” Randall Einhorn (episode: “Party”)
- “The Bear,” Ramy Youssef (episode: “Honeydew”)
- “The Gentlemen,” Guy Ritchie (episode: “Refined Aggression”)
- “Hacks,” Lucia Aniello (episode: “Bulletproof”)
- “The Ms. Pat Show,” Mary Lou Belli (episode: “I’m the Pappy”)
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- “Shōgun,” Frederick E.O. Toye (episode: “Crimson Sky”) — Winner
- “The Crown,” Stephen Daldry (episode: “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”)
- “The Morning Show,” Mimi Leder (episode: “The Overview Effect”)
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Hiro Murai (episode: “First Date”)
- “Slow Horses,” Saul Metzstein (episode: “Strange Games”)
- “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” Salli Richardson-Whitfield (episode: “Beat L.A.”)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer” — Winner
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” — Winner
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- “Baby Reindeer” — Winner
- “Fargo”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”