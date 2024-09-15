Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba’s Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction | Watch Highlights

BN TV News Scoop

Afrobasket 2024: Mali's Golden Girls Win U18 FIBA Championship

BN TV Cuisine

Fried Fish Never Tasted This Good! Joyful Cook’s Hake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Rema Discuss Early Success, "HEIS" Album & His Place Among Afrobeats’ Greats

BN TV Cuisine

Spice Meets Sweet: How to Make Peri-peri Jollof Rice & Chicken with Kikifoodies

BN TV Music

Reminisce & Bad Boy Timz Bring the Heat with "Up As Fxck"

BN TV Music

Love on Call: DJames & Crayon Team Up for Romantic Single "Avalay"

BN TV Music

Omah Lay Drops Lyric Video for "Moving" Ahead of New Album

BN TV Music

Minz Drops Visualiser for “Diallo” feat. Tekno & 255 Ahead of Debut Album

BN TV Scoop

Justin UG Moves to Philly! Get a Tour of His New 4-Bedroom Apartment

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba’s Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction | Watch Highlights

Avatar photo

Published

34 mins ago

 on

Double eviction Sundays are always emotional, and tonight’s episode was no different. Chizoba was left heartbroken and in tears as her boo, Ben, was evicted from the house, unaware that she would be the next to go.

Host Ebuka ObiUchendu had viewers on the edge of their seats with his signature suspense, teasing another potential eviction only to announce that the remaining nominated housemates—Shaun, KellyRae, Kassia, Sooj, Topher, Victoria, and Ozee—were safe for the night.

This marked the first individual eviction since the housemates were unpaired. Before the eliminations, Ebuka confronted the housemates with sharp questions about the week’s events, offering viewers some premium content. With Ben and Chizoba gone, the house is now down to 14 contestants.

Check out the highlights from tonight’s eviction:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php