BNxBBNaija9: Ben & Chizoba’s Exit Takes the House by Surprise in Double Eviction | Watch Highlights

Double eviction Sundays are always emotional, and tonight’s episode was no different. Chizoba was left heartbroken and in tears as her boo, Ben, was evicted from the house, unaware that she would be the next to go.

Host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu had viewers on the edge of their seats with his signature suspense, teasing another potential eviction only to announce that the remaining nominated housemates—Shaun, KellyRae, Kassia, Sooj, Topher, Victoria, and Ozee—were safe for the night.

This marked the first individual eviction since the housemates were unpaired. Before the eliminations, Ebuka confronted the housemates with sharp questions about the week’s events, offering viewers some premium content. With Ben and Chizoba gone, the house is now down to 14 contestants.

Check out the highlights from tonight’s eviction:

