The Sweetest News: Simi Drey & Julian Flosbach Are Expecting Their First Baby

Media personality Simi Drey and her husband, Julian Flosbach, are expecting their first child, as revealed in a heartwarming pregnancy photoshoot shared by Simi.

Simi first announced the exciting news with a video that started with intimate moments from her wedding to Julian, which took place early last year. The video then transitions to the couple driving a vintage yellow Mercedes-Benz convertible through a serene, greenery-filled landscape. Simi, glowing in a black dress, proudly revealed her baby bump.

She captioned the announcement with a sweet message:

Our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratitude as we prepare to welcome a gift so precious. Thank you Father, for Your love and grace have blessed us in ways beyond measure, and we can’t wait to meet the little miracle You’ve knit together in love ❤️

Watch their beautiful pregnancy announcement video below and see more reveal photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Drey | Actor, TV &Radio Presenter (@simidrey)