The Sweetest News: Simi Drey & Julian Flosbach Are Expecting Their First Baby

Afrobasket 2024: Mali's Golden Girls Win U18 FIBA Championship

Nigeria's Junior Tigress Reach FIBA U18 Afrobasket Final with 71-67 Victory Over Uganda

"The Prettiest Lil Thing": Cardi B Introduces Her Newborn Daughter in Adorable Photos

Nigeria's Junior Tigress Defeats Egypt 66-51 & Advances to 2024 FIBA AfroBasket Semifinals

Justin UG Moves to Philly! Get a Tour of His New 4-Bedroom Apartment

“It’s Not About Being Perfect. It’s About Being Revolutionary”: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on Business, Legacy & Family

James Earl Jones, the Legendary Voice of Darth Vader & Mufasa, Passes On at 93

#BNxBBNaija9: Tjay Takes the Head of House Title After an Impressive Challenge Win

2 Gold, 3 Silver, 2 Bronze: Nigerian Paralympians Break Records and Win Big in Paris

The Sweetest News: Simi Drey & Julian Flosbach Are Expecting Their First Baby

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Media personality Simi Drey and her husband, Julian Flosbach, are expecting their first child, as revealed in a heartwarming pregnancy photoshoot shared by Simi.

Simi first announced the exciting news with a video that started with intimate moments from her wedding to Julian, which took place early last year. The video then transitions to the couple driving a vintage yellow Mercedes-Benz convertible through a serene, greenery-filled landscape. Simi, glowing in a black dress, proudly revealed her baby bump.

She captioned the announcement with a sweet message:

Our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratitude as we prepare to welcome a gift so precious. Thank you Father, for Your love and grace have blessed us in ways beyond measure, and we can’t wait to meet the little miracle You’ve knit together in love ❤️

Watch their beautiful pregnancy announcement video below and see more reveal photos:

