Valentine Photos Already? Yes! Simi Drey and Her Daughter Stun in Red

Ifeoma and Kola's Journey Began With a Post on Twitter 6 Years Ago

Thanks to an Uncle Who Played Cupid, Temi & Dare Found Love!

Veekee James & Femi Atere Went All Out in Style for Their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

There's a Bun in the Oven! See Chika Ike's Stunning Maternity Shoot

Nnamdi's Mum Helped Him Find His Soulmate, Adaora!

Watch the Beautiful Moment Iyabo Ojo Prays for Priscillia Before her Nikkah

"Still My Best Decision!" – Veekee James & Femi Atere Mark 1 Year of Their Traditional Wedding in Style

Diary of a Naija Girl's Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Are Engaged!

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Keeps It Chic & Monochrome for Her Birthday Shoot

Valentine Photos Already? Yes! Simi Drey and Her Daughter Stun in Red

3 hours ago

Valentine came early for Simi Drey and her daughter, and this might be the sweetest thing on the internet today. Surrounded by heart-shaped balloons, plush red teddy bears, and a bouquet of roses, Simi looked stunning in a red dress, fully embracing the season’s spirit.

Since announcing her pregnancy last year, Simi has shared glimpses of her motherhood journey, and this latest moment is just as beautiful.

Too cute! Swipe to see more.

