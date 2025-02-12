Ifeoma and Kola’s Journey Began With a Post on Twitter 6 Years Ago

Six years ago, Kola came across Ifeoma’s photo on Twitter and was instantly captivated.

He slid into her DMs, determined to win her heart—and he sure did. Through his kind gestures over the years, their bond only grew stronger, setting a good foundation for the love they’ve built today. Now, they are embarking on their forever journey, and it’s all so beautiful to see. Their pre-wedding photos are absolutely stunning, and you’ll feel the love and joy in each frame.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Ifeoma:

We met on Twitter in 2019. I was on vacation with my siblings; there was ASUU strike at the time, so I was bored out of my mind. I posted a photo on Twitter and it landed on his timeline (I don’t even tweet that much but for some reason, I did that day). He sent a DM, I checked his page and we got talking. What really got me initially was his clean English. He also sounded really intelligent and smart! We always had something to talk about.

We started off as good friends and sometime in 2020, He started to talk about Us being together but it just wasn’t the right time for me. We kept on as friends until 2021 when I lost my Dad. He was my light in the dark at the time, He was one person who really understood what I was going through and found ways to make me happy. I knew then that He was really intentional about me, He had my best interest at heart.

I had Covid at the time and He’s a doctor. He took good care of me. He also came all the way to my hometown for My Dad’s funeral, that was a really big deal for me, I really appreciated it. He kept taking care of me even after the funeral. He helped me come out of that grief. He would occasionally send me flowers, food and gifts generally, He spoilt me a lot. 😅 He also waited till I was in the right frame of mind to be in a relationship and we kicked it off. The best decision I’ve made is saying yes to this man for real! I love Him so much.

