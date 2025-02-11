Thanks to an Uncle Who Played Cupid, Temi & Dare Found Love!

Sometimes, people go searching for something, only to realise it had been in plain sight all along. This was the case for Temi and Dare.

Five years ago, Dare found himself in such a position. While he prayed for a partner, he didn’t realize that the answer to his prayers had been right in front of him, even long before he prayed. He and Temi attended the same church as kids and even shared close family ties. Fate brought them back together, with a little help from an uncle. Now, it’s love in the air as they embark on a journey of forever! They look so cute together and you sure want to take in all the beauty as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Temi:

Oluwadare has been scoping me since childhood but he keeps saying he didn’t notice me ooo… Let’s sha continue! While we were children, we attended the same church. Ifemi’s mother had a hair salon in which I made my hair, just knew him as someone who always got attention from ladies but I didn’t really send him. In 2022, I made a decision to stay on my own because I have seen plenty shege! My uncle called me one hot afternoon “Temi, are you seeing anyone? Can you remember Dare? Can I give him your number?” I honestly couldn’t remember him because I really didn’t send him but guess who I remembered… His mother!

I gave my uncle a go ahead, Ifemi took his precious time then he texted me. I wasn’t interested, I even tried to hook him up with my friend instead because tell me why this man is as light as me!!! He is just so special! He has the most amazing voice! He has the cutest eyes! He is such a sweet soul! Most people do not know but Ifemi is such a big baby! He likes my attention and I love it! He stole my heart with the cutest smile ever, proposed to me, came to prostrate with tubers of yam he has been making noise about, signed some papers and that’s it oooo…your girl don follow man go oo.

By the groom, Dare:

Our love story began long before I even realized it. Growing up, Temiloluwa and I attended the same church as kids. I was between the ages of 10 and 15, while she was about 5 to 10 years old. Back then, our paths crossed often, but we hardly exchanged words. Funny enough, my mom used to make her hair, blissfully unaware that she was grooming the future love of my life. Fast forward to 2020, I found myself at a crossroads. Having ended a five-year relationship, I was on a journey of self-discovery, prayer, and deep reflection. I knew I wanted a partner who would align with the specific qualities I sought in a wife—someone God would handpick for me. I prayed fervently, listing every attribute I desired, trusting God to guide me.

In 2022, my Uncle Oye in Nigeria, who had persistently tried to set me up with women back home, made yet another suggestion. For years, I had declined his offers because I couldn’t imagine myself navigating the complexities of a long-distance relationship. But this time, something nudged me to say yes. He assured me that this particular woman was exceptional—someone he believed was perfect for me. My uncle reached out to her, explained his intentions, and asked for her number to pass along to me. When she agreed, I had no idea that this simple exchange would change my life forever. From our very first conversation, I knew she was different. It felt as though all my prayers had been answered in one person. Her kindness, intelligence, faith, and sense of humor matched every bullet point on my list.

Since that day, not a single day has passed without us communicating, whether through FaceTime, calls, or messages. She quickly became my best friend, my confidant, and my biggest source of joy. Her presence in my life has brought an immeasurable sense of peace and happiness.

Looking back, it’s incredible how God orchestrated our love story. From childhood encounters to a divinely orchestrated reconnection years later, every moment feels like a piece of a puzzle perfectly coming together. Temiloluwa, you are my answered prayer, my heart’s delight, and my greatest blessing. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life loving you.

Credits

Bride: @_temiwunmi

Planner: @bmluxeevents

Makeup: @folaoyeleke

Bride’s dress: @florencebyester

Hairstylist: @monsurrhair

Photography: @kayode_ogungbade

Videography: @otusally