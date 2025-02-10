Veekee James & Femi Atere Went All Out in Style for Their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Four looks, one wedding anniversary! Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere went all out in style this weekeend to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

It feels like just yesterday that their wedding weekend had everyone buzzing with excitement. A year ago, the couple kicked things off with their civil wedding, followed by a traditional ceremony on Thursday, 8th February. The day was filled with love, as they embraced their Yoruba and Ibibio cultures in an atmosphere of warmth and joy. Of course, their regal looks were unforgettable, and you can still relive all the beautiful moments from that day here.

Then, on Saturday, they capped it all off with their church wedding, a picture-perfect ending to a perfect week of celebrations. Fast forward to today, and the couple is back with gorgeous anniversary photoshoots that honour each of their wedding ceremonies. First, they did a shoot to celebrate their civil wedding anniversary, then another featuring two stunning traditional outfits to mark the anniversary of their traditional wedding, and finally, a shoot celebrating their church wedding.

Check out their beautiful anniversary photos below

