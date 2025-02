Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Chika Ike is expecting! She shared the news on Instagram in a simple yet elegant way, posting a maternity shoot that left people awwn-ing.

Dressed in a sheer black gown, she cradled her baby bump in a beautifully styled setting with the caption, “Life Lately 🤰😊❤️”.

Swipe below to see photos from her maternity shoot.