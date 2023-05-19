Connect with us

Promotions Style

From Nollywood to Cannes: Inside Chika Ike's Show-Stopping Look at the 76th Film Festival

Promotions

Parallex Bank Wins Big at the Champion Newspaper and National Daily Awards

BN TV Promotions

Bridging the Gap in the Filmmaking Industry: Motunrayo Adeola Makes Her Debut in the Film "Memories From Others"

Promotions

Introducing the Sony Venice 2: A Game-Changer for Cinematographers in West Africa

Promotions

Elevate your Content with the Vivo V27 Series 5G, Aura Portrait Master

Events Promotions

The Music Business Academy for Africa Is Set to Kick-Start Registrations for Its Third Edition This Year, in 2023

Events Promotions

St. Lauren Brand takes on the Lagos Market with the Launch of their New Look and Flavours

Events Promotions

Celebrating Two Years in Nigeria: A Recap of RIF Trust's Anniversary Events

Events News Promotions

The Dare Adeboye Foundation holds Forum to Encourage Good Governance and Accountability in Nigeria

Events Promotions

To Celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, Sanicle.us partners with CF Industries to End Period Stigma in Tulsa Oklahoma

Promotions

From Nollywood to Cannes: Inside Chika Ike’s Show-Stopping Look at the 76th Film Festival

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The Cannes Film Festival is widely regarded as a significant event in the film/movie industry, attracting attention from prominent figures worldwide, including many favorites of the audience. The 76th annual film festival has brought some of the biggest names in the movie industry to Cannes, France.

A Nigerian actress has been invited to walk the gracious red carpet at the film festival, and she certainly exceeded expectations. Strutting graciously, Chika Ike was a head-turner and show-stopper in this elegantly tailored emerald-colored gown that fit her like a glove, accompanied by a cape with a train longer than that of the Mont Blanc Express.

It is indeed a week of record-setting greatness for Nigerians around the world as Chika Ike showed up and showed out, earning her a place on the best-dressed lists of Vogue, New York Times, and Harper’s Bazaar, among others.

Chika Ike, a renowned Nollywood actress, filmmaker, real estate mogul, and serial entrepreneur, is recognized as a prominent figure in the industry. She graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet alongside her Hollywood peers and household names. Here are all the details of her captivating first look.

   

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?
css.php