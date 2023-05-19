Parallex Bank Wins Big at the Champion Newspaper and National Daily Awards

Parallex Bank Limited has been recognized as the Most Innovative Bank of the Year 2022 by Champion Newspapers and the Regional Bank of the Year 2022 by the National Daily Newspaper. The awards were presented on May 12th, 2022, at Eko Hotel and Suites and Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, respectively.

While the National Daily Awards had top dignitaries such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, the Inspector General of Police, State Governors, and their representatives, the Champion Awards were chaired by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and had top dignitaries such as former Governor of Cross Rivers, Donald Duke, Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and many others in attendance.

Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspaper, stated that the annual meritorious award is given to leaders, companies, and institutions that have made remarkable contributions to expanding Nigeria’s business frontiers and growing the economy.

Parallex Bank was acknowledged for offering customers a limitless banking experience and introducing cutting-edge products and services while maintaining a customer-centric approach for both retail and corporate clientele. The bank’s digital technology and automation policies were also commended.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of National Daily Newspaper, Sylvester Ebhodaghe, highlighted that Parallex Bank’s successful transition from a microfinance bank to a full-fledged regional bank in Nigeria, along with its platform that is adaptable with competitive and attractive commissions for agents working on technology and terminals, enabled the company to roll out various unique services in the market.

Olufemi Bakre, the Managing Director of Parallex Bank, expressed his delight in receiving the awards. He acknowledged that the awards are a testament to the bank’s commitment to connecting with Nigerians and delivering top value. Bakre emphasized that Parallex Bank will continue to provide Nigerians with a limitless banking experience.

The awards highlight Parallex Bank’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Other awardees at both awards include Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwaoolu, NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, Donald Duke, Governors of Plateau State, Nasarawa State, and many others.

