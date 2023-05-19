Bridging the Gap in the Filmmaking Industry: Motunrayo Adeola Makes Her Debut in the Film “Memories From Others”

Motunrayo Adeola of Sense & Rants makes her filmmaking debut in the award-winning Memories From Others (MFO). The film boasts of Nigerian household names like Efa Iwara and Belinda Yanga-Ageday and introduces Jamila Gimba who made her Nigerian acting debut in the film.

In Motunrayo’s efforts to bridge gaps in the filmmaking industry; regarding gender and experience, the crew had about 43% female representation. Partnering with Olajide Ajala (Jyde Ajala) on his film directorial debut alongside the seasoned KC Obiajulu as the Director of Photography, Imoh Eboh, and Ngozi Regina Eke as producers, they tell a story that is both relatable and inspiring. The film has been in more than twenty festivals with 6 nominations, one finalist, and three wins, although still in festivals globally, is now available on YouTube.

Title: Memories From Others (MFO)

Theme: Mental Health Awareness

Genre: Mental Health Awareness, Drama, Romance

Logline: Dejare and Misan go through life with lingering effects of child abuse from trusted caregivers. Are they equipped to navigate their traumas as adults?

Synopsis: Memories From Others follows the story of two Nigerian millennials, Dejare and Misan, and their turbulent encounters with relationships and intimacy. Later, it comes to light that their misgivings are a result of traumatic events from their pasts.

Cast: Efa Iwara, Belinda Yanga-Agedah, Taye Arimoro, Jamila Gimba, Nengi Adoki

Director: Jyde Ajala

Producers: Imoh Eboh, Ngozi Regina Eke

Writer & Executive Producer: Motunrayo Adeola





Sponsored Content