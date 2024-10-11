Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence: Netflix Reveals Exciting 2024 Lineup with Play Network’s Hijack 93

In honour of Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary, today Netflix announces an exciting collection of upcoming licensed Nigerian stories, showcasing the country’s dynamic storytelling talent.

This thrilling lineup, debuting throughout the final quarter of 2024, underscores Netflix’s dedication to entertaining its Nigerian members with a variety of exciting local stories.

This diverse slate of local content, which spans a variety of genres and themes, features upcoming films and series from acclaimed filmmakers such as Charles Okpaleke, Femi Adebayo, Clarence Peters, Omoni Oboli and Zeb Ejiro. Starting in October, these stories will entertain audiences to experience the richness of Nigerian culture and narratives like never before.

“It is essential to us that Netflix remains the premier destination for the best in Nigerian storytelling for our members in Nigeria,” said Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Vice President of Content for the Middle East and Africa. “We aim to continue celebrating the country’s rich and vibrant culture and history by acquiring a variety of exciting licensed titles from Nigeria’s best filmmaking talent.”

With a commitment to proving that great stories can indeed come from anywhere and be loved everywhere, Netflix continues to spotlight Nollywood as a cultural and entertainment powerhouse.

The upcoming 2024 slate includes new releases like the film Hijack 93, a thriller film inspired by true-life events launching on 25 October, the anniversary of the event. Hijack 93 tells the story of four young men who hijack a plane in protest of the annulled 1993 elections in Nigeria.

As they navigate the high-stakes situation, they must balance their demands with the safety of the passengers and their freedom. The film, created by Play Networks Studios (Blood Vessel, Glamour Girls), will feature an all-star cast including Nancy Isime; Sharon Ooja; Jemima Osunde; Idia Aisen; Adam Garba; Nnamdi Agbo; Akinsola Oluwaseyi; Allison Emmanuel; Efa Iwara and John Dumelo.

“Hijack 93 is a fictional retelling inspired by the true events of a Nigerian Airways flight that was hijacked in 1993 by some Nigerian teenagers. Such historic events that are part of the spine of our democracy tend to dissolve before the next generation knows of it. As a filmmaker, my focus is telling our true African stories for the world to see,” says Charles Okpaleke, producer & co-founder of Play Network Studios.

Also launching in 2024 – but only available in Africa – are Inside Life – a series launching on 11 October; Domitilla – a film launching on November 8, the film Sisi London, launching on 29 November and Seven Doors, a film that will launch on December 13.

Netflix has renewed the Nigerian fan-favourite series, Aníkúlápó for another season and recently kicked off production in Ibadan and Ghana where the series leads Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lateef Adedimeji to make a comeback to reprise their roles alongside new cast members Antar Laniyan, Joke Muyiwa, Adebowale Adebayo, and Saidi Balogun.

The film, which once peaked at #1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 list and returned as a series will be produced by Kunle Afolayan Productions and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

Speaking about the upcoming season. Afolayan says,

“We’re overjoyed that Netflix has renewed Anikulapo for another season. We take pride in telling our stories authentically and this series is a powerful reflection of Nigerian culture and history. This season will explore the complex realities of the slave trade, with actors from Portugal, Ghana, and Nigeria, showing the global connections in our history. Filming in Oyo State and Ghana helped us ground the story in places rich with our heritage. We’re excited to continue sharing this journey with the world and celebrating the depth of our culture.”

Get ready to be thrilled as these gripping stories, steeped in Nigeria’s unique cultural heritage and creativity, take centre stage on Netflix. As the country marks another year of independence, Netflix invites viewers worldwide to join in the celebration by diving into these remarkable tales of resilience, passion, and intrigue.

