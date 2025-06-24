Nancy Isime Is the Pinkspiration You Didn’t Know You Needed | See Photos

Connect with us

Nancy Isime’s pink moment is the look to bookmark—bows, sparkle and full-on style.
Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

Need a little inspo for your next pink outfit? Well, Nancy Isime has just served a look so good you’ll want to rethink every shade of blush in your wardrobe. The Nollywood star stepped out in a full monochrome pink fit, and believe us when we say, subtle wasn’t invited.

She rocked a mini blazer dress with sharp tailoring and a double-breasted front, giving polished-meets-party energy. Her hair was braided and pulled into a high bun, finished off with a giant matching pink bow. It was giving fairy-tale, but in a grown, confident kind of way.

To match the vibe, she carried a heart-shaped purse completely covered in sparkly stones, just like Barbie would, added a sleek wristwatch, and went with low-key drop earrings. But, wait. There’s more. Turn her around, and you’ll see a row of bows trailing down the back of the dress like the cutest little surprise.

And because Nancy commits, she finished it all with pink shoes. She just made pink look like the only colour worth wearing this season.

 

