Netflix Announces the Second Edition of Lights, Camera… Naija

An exclusive event to celebrate Nollywood’s Pioneers, Pillars and Players  to be held in November 
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The wait is over! Netflix is back with the second edition of Lights, Camera… Naija!, is set for November 2, 2024, in Lagos. This exclusive event will once again spotlight Nollywood’s finest, celebrating the trailblazers, behind-the-scenes heroes, and the on-screen stars who make the industry shine.

This year’s theme, Pioneers, Pillars, and Players, will pay tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep it running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.

Following the success of last year’s event, which featured performances by Chike, Niniola, and DJ Sose, this year promises even more stars, electrifying performances, and, of course, the iconic Netflix red carpet.

Mark your calendars—Nollywood’s night of nights is almost here!

About Netflix
Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

L-R; Funky Mallam, Segun Arinze, Femi Branch, Femi Adebayo, Taiwo Ajayi, Lycett Ali Nuhu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Odunlade Adekola, Chinedu Ikedieze – Credit; Netflix Naija

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lights, Camera…Naija

