UK Based Afrobeats Nigerian Sensation oSHAMO Unveils Debut EP ‘First of My Kind’

Following the massive viral success of his single “Life of the Party” and the critically acclaimed “oSha-Piano,” which earned him a coveted Spotify RADAR cover, UK-based Afrobeats rising star oSHAMO is making a powerful statement with his debut EP First of My Kind. This highly anticipated project reflects his journey since migrating from Nigeria to the UK in 2019, where he gained a growing global fanbase by sharing songwriting and freestyles on TikTok, amassing viral moments. Now, with a unique blend of fuji, hip-hop, and amapiano, deeply rooted in his Nigerian heritage, oSHAMO introduces the world to his signature sound.

Building on praise from BBC 1Xtra, KISS Fresh, Earmilk, and Clash Magazine, *First of My Kind* is a declaration of identity, drawing from oSHAMO’s life experiences growing up in Agege, Lagos, and his belief in music as a universal language. The EP blends indigenous African sounds with contemporary beats, with themes of discovery, celebration, and love woven throughout.

The EP’s lead track, “I Do,” explores the depths of love with a catchy rhythm and heartfelt narrative, while standout tracks like the genre-bending “oSha-Piano,” the viral hit “Life of the Party,” the high-energy “Notorious,” and the autobiographical “Won Femo” offer listeners a deeper glimpse into oSHAMO’s world. The defiant track “Alaska” addresses stereotypes faced by Nigerian migrants in the UK.

With *First of My Kind,* oSHAMO solidifies his place as one of Afrobeats’ most promising new talents, merging cultural heritage with modern influences to create an innovative, authentic sound that bridges cultures and defies genres. His debut EP marks him as a truly unique voice in global music, ready to make a lasting impact on the scene. Here’s the listening link.

