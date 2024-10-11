Monkey Shoulder and Worldwide FM Team Up to Celebrate Jazzhole’s Legacy: See What Went Down

Connect with us

At Waterside, Lekki, an unforgettable night of music and culture unfolded as Monkey Shoulder and Worldwide FM celebrated Jazzhole and its contribution to Nigeria’s rich music scene. The event, part of the global Studio Monkey Shoulder initiative, paid tribute to Jazzhole’s 30-year legacy and its role in preserving Nigeria’s vibrant music traditions.

Jazzhole, an iconic Lagos cultural hub, was one of five winners chosen worldwide for its tireless work in promoting grassroots music. As part of its recognition, Jazzhole received a £10,000 grant and continued support from Monkey Shoulder and Worldwide FM, helping it digitise and release two compilation albums of previously unreleased recordings. These albums showcase a collection of Nigeria’s most authentic sounds, with genres like Afro-Funk, Afrobeat, Palm Wine, JuJu, and Highlife.

The event, however, was more than just a nod to Jazzhole. It was a celebration of grassroots music culture—the artists, the communities, and the stories behind the music. The atmosphere at Waterside was electric, as musicians, DJs, and passionate music lovers gathered to share in the experience. Finalists from the Studio Monkey Shoulder competition joined this vibrant cultural exchange, showing that music knows no borders—it connects people across countries and cultures.

Performances from Nigerian talents like Icey of Element House, DJ Tigran of Ekolektro, and Ayofawo of H Factor, Maze x Mxtreme, Ypick, Tobi Peter, and more kept the crowd on their feet. The night also included a silent disco and an energetic dance-off, bringing the pulse of Nigerian music to life in a way that blended tradition with modern beats.

The cultural icons present added to the sense of community and celebration. VJ Adams, one of Nigeria’s most popular media personalities, reflected on the significance of the night:

“The energy at the event was incredible. It wasn’t just about the music—it was about celebrating the underground music community that’s been shaping our culture for years. To see platforms like Jazzhole, supported by Studio Monkey Shoulder, championing these artists and preserving the essence of our sounds was inspiring. It’s events like this that remind us why our music scene is so unique—it’s raw, it’s real, and it’s deeply rooted in our cultural identity.”

The event was also graced by some of the finest names in the Nigerian culture scene, including Ike Onyema, Bizzle Osikoya, Joey Akan, Lord Sky, Chigozie Obi, Yetunde Kuti, Crowd Kontroller, Dope Caesar, and more.

Jazzhole’s founder, Olakunle Tejuoso, was visibly moved by the support and excitement surrounding the event. He shared his gratitude:

“We are immensely grateful to Monkey Shoulder for their incredible support through the Studio Monkey Shoulder initiative. This partnership has allowed us to breathe new life into rare and unreleased recordings that showcase Nigeria’s rich musical history, preserving the essence of African music for future generations and sharing this cultural treasure with the world.”

The night at Waterside was a glimpse into the future of Nigerian music. It showed how grassroots music continues to thrive, nurtured by communities, and celebrated on global stages. “With the support of initiatives like Studio Monkey Shoulder, the legacy of grassroots music in Nigeria will keep growing, one beat, one song, and one story at a time.”

