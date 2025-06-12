Hennessy Artistry: The Reboot Lagos Edition – A Night of Music, Culture & Style

Bringing an abundance of vibrant energy and vibes to The Palms, Lekki, Hennessy unveiled Hennessy Artistry: The Reboot Lagos Edition, a spirited celebration embracing music, art, fashion, and the pulsating essence of Nigerian youth culture. The moment the doors opened, an electric atmosphere immediately permeated the venue.

Expertly hosted by the charismatic Jimmie Akinsola and the engaging Hype man Jerry Shaffer, who maintained a high level of guest entertainment, the event showcased a formidable lineup of DJs, including popular figures such as Aniko, Tobi Peter, DJ Stormy, DJ Cee Y, DJ Caspersandra, DJ P.i.e, and Eze Do All. The evening built to a thrilling climax with a high-octane headline set from DJ Consequence, followed by a truly show-stopping performance by Reekado Banks, who captivated fans with an unforgettable rendition of his biggest songs.

A dynamic crowd of Millennials and Gen Z attendees defined the vibe of the night. Hennessy created a multisensory experience through six immersive centers, including a curated art space, a cocktail mixing station, a branded grill zone for grillz lovers, silent disco, a runway show by Severe nature and a station to customize your own merch. Guests also enjoyed gourmet offerings from top-tier food vendors, making the evening a feast for every sense.

The event drew a host of A-list influencers and cultural tastemakers including; Elozonam, Benson Edo, Ifeoma and Ella of the GGB Dance Crew, Brown of Lagos, and Nimiie, among others, each adding their signature flair to the atmosphere.

A major highlight of the night was the fashion-forward runway show by Severe Nature, which showcased premium streetwear and emphasized Hennessy’s deep connection to Gen Z style and creativity.. From immersive brand storytelling to cutting-edge fashion, and unforgettable music, Hennessy Artistry: The Reboot Lagos Edition was more than just an event, it was a cultural statement.

Hennessy Artistry Lagos wasn’t just a concert, it was a carefully curated fusion of music, fashion, and art,”From the DJ decks to the hosts, to the immersive experience areas, every moment served as a bold tribute to culture as anticipation builds for what’s to come in Abuja & Port Harcourt.#TheHennessyReboot #severenaturexHennessy

About Hennessy Nigeria

For over 250 years, Hennessy has defined excellence — from the storied vineyards of Cognac to the heartbeat of global culture. As the first cognac brand to embrace hip hop in the ’90s, Hennessy has become more than a drink — it’s a symbol of legacy, rebellion, and creative expression. In Nigeria, that legacy takes on a vibrant new life. Through Hennessy Artistry and other culturally rooted initiatives, Hennessy Nigeria has cemented its role as a catalyst for music, fashion, and street culture. By championing bold voices and emerging talent, the brand continues to shape the country’s creative narrative — blending heritage with innovation and fueling a generation that dares to redefine luxury on its own terms.

