Konga 103.7 FM and Checkers Custard Partner to Celebrate Youngsters

Konga 103.7FM proudly unveils a dynamic new partnership with Checkers Custard, a trusted household name synonymous with rich, creamy taste and a strong dedication to nurturing families. This collaborative effort will officially commence on Young Stars Corner, a beloved and long-standing program on Konga 103.7FM specifically designed to celebrate the unique voices, emerging talents, and ambitious dreams of Nigerian children.

Airing every Saturday at 11:00 AM, Young Stars Corner with Aunty Mimi of Lagos has quickly become a favourite among families across Lagos and beyond, streaming 24/7 on kongafm.com.

The show creates a safe, exciting space for kids to express themselves, share ideas, and learn in a vibrant, music-filled environment.

Through this partnership, listeners can now expect more than just inspiring stories and educational fun. Checkers Custard is adding a new layer of joy with giveaways, surprise gifts, and engagement opportunities designed to reward young fans and encourage creativity.

At the presentation of the Checkers’ Goody Bag to the first set of winners, Ifeoma Ajumobi, the Head, Konga Communications, explained that,

“the partnership with Checkers Custard aligns perfectly with our vision. We are deeply invested in nurturing young talents and building content that empowers children while bringing the entire family together. With Checkers on board, our young audience now has even more to look forward to.”

Praise Omike and Gabriella Odionye, both eight-year-old winners, couldn’t hide their excitement.

Praise beamed as she clutched her goody bag and said,

“I feel like a superstar! Thank you, KongaFM and Checkers Custard, for the opportunity to be part of Young Stars Corner. I can’t wait to come back on the radio again!”

Gabriella, equally thrilled, added,

“This is the best day ever! I’m so happy I got to be on Young Stars Corner and the gifts from Checkers Custard made it even more fun!”

Beyond the giveaways, the partnership reflects a shared passion between Konga 103.7FM and Checkers Custard for creating meaningful, uplifting experiences that shape young minds and strengthen community bonds.

For more information, interviews, or partnership inquiries, contact: [email protected] |+234 911 846 1482

BellaNaija is a media partner for Konga 103.7FM