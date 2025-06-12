Here’s How inDrive Drivers are Leading the Way on Empathy

Ride-hailing services are often seen as tools for convenience; however, many drivers on the inDrive platform treat each trip as an opportunity to demonstrate character, professionalism, and genuine care for passengers, even in unexpected situations.

Muhammad Olatunji, a driver on the ride-hailing app, had just wrapped up a long-distance trip from Lekki to Festac late at night. It was his final ride of the day, and he was already headed home when his phone rang. His passenger from the last trip had left behind an iPad, a high-value device worth close to a million naira.

Without hesitation, Muhammad pulled over, confirmed the device was still in the back seat, and immediately turned around to return it, despite having already driven a considerable distance.

I was tired and ready to call it a day, he said, but I just knew I couldn’t keep it. She offered compensation, but I didn’t take it. I felt it was the right thing to do.



Situations like this show how inDrive drivers are trained and trusted to act with empathy, integrity and sincerity.

For Emmanuel Okeowo, the moment came during what seemed like a regular trip. He had picked up a female student from Lead City University in Ibadan. Shortly into the ride, he noticed she was visibly unwell. He pulled over, got her a bottle of water, and allowed her to return to campus.

She said we should continue, so I carefully did, Emmanuel recalled. When they arrived, her family was waiting and helped her out of the car. They expressed their gratitude, but it didn’t end there.

Two weeks later, Emmanuel received an international call from the young woman’s mother to thank him for looking after her daughter.

I didn’t do it expecting anything. I just responded how I thought anyone should, but the call showed it mattered, he said.

These aren’t scripted or staged moments. They’re the result of a platform that values empathy and accountability. For inDrive, drivers are selected and supported with values in mind and aren’t just defined by ratings.

Whether it’s returning a high-value item or helping someone in distress, drivers like Muhammad and Emmanuel show that behind the wheel of the drivers on inDrive are real people who care.

Sponsored Content