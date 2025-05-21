inDrive Launches Secure Data Request Portal for Nigerian Law Enforcement Agents | Find out more

inDrive, a leading global ride-hailing platform operating in nine African countries, has officially launched its Law Enforcement Request Portal to support safety investigations in Nigeria.

According to the management of inDrive, the online portal offers a dedicated and secure channel for authorised Nigerian law enforcement officials or agents to formally request user data, strictly for public safety and law enforcement purposes.

Speaking on the launch, the Country Government Relations Manager, inDrive, Mary-Anne Momoh-Ige, emphasised the significance of the initiative, noting that it reflects the company’s commitment to fostering strong collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

The launch of this portal reaffirms our dedication to supporting law enforcement agency’s efforts in Nigeria. We understand that timely and secured access to information is essential in safety investigations, and this portal was developed to meet that need while maintaining user privacy and data protection, she said.

She explained further that law enforcement officials must ensure that they are acting in their official capacity when submitting a request

The request should strictly follow applicable laws authorizing law enforcement to collect information and include relevant legal documents, including warrants, subpoenas or their equivalent, she said.

She disclosed that any data provided by inDrive through the portal was intended solely for official use and should not be disclosed to third parties.

While identifying the key steps to take to access and use the portal, she revealed that the intended user must open their web browser and visit the link.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023.

In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030.

It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model, and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm.

inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives. For more information, click here to visit the website.

Sponsored Content